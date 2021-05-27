Best time travel movies

Asking a parent to pick their favorite child is probably easier than forcing a passionate filmgoer to choose the best comic book film adaptations of the decade. Because by last count, there have been a bajillion of them with almost half of those being really good, which is incredible considering the serious hardships we went through to get here, namely Barb Wire, Howard the Duck, Steel, and Schumacher’s reign of the Batnipples. Sure, we had our Batman (‘89) or the underrated and very prescient Mystery Men, but they were infrequent victories and only a very temporary respite from not being taken seriously.