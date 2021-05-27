Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Video Review: ‘Initiation’ – A Slasher Movie… with a Twist!

By Name
nerdly.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s Kev with a video review of the brand-new slasher movie Initation, which is out now on DVD in the UK from Signature Entertainment. Also check out our written review here. Whiton University unravels the night a star-athlete is murdered, kicking off a spree of social media slayings that force...

www.nerdly.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yancy Butler
Person
Jon Huertas
Person
Isabella Gomez
Person
Froy Gutierrez
Person
Bart Johnson
Person
Lochlyn Munro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Review#Slasher#Movie Stars#Signature Entertainment#Whiton University#Hidden Secrets#Truth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesThe Guardian

Redoubt review – a mysterious, mythical movie-ballet

R — edoubt is a wordless outdoor movie-ballet inspired by the huntress myth of Diana, set in the forested wilderness of Idaho’s Sawtooth mountains and brought to us by artist and film-maker Matthew Barney, whose most famous work is probably his colossal five-film sequence,the Cremaster Cycle. Cremaster was a headspinningly...
Valley News

Movie Review ‘Wrath of Man’

Bob Garver The chronology of “Wrath of Man” is all out of whack and it’s hard to know what is and isn’t a spoiler. What we know from the trailers is that H (Jason Statham) gets a job at an armored car company where three months earlier two employees and a civilian were killed in a robbery. H is eventually confronted with robbers and dispatches with them with ease beyond his job description. But he’s never happy with the results of his heroics. He’s got a goal in mind that has nothing to do with protecting other people’s money, or even his brothers in arms. Following an intense pre-H robbery sequence in the opening, the film is divided into four quarters, complete with Tarantino-esque title cards. The first quarter is what we know, H is hired by the well-meaning but clue.
Moviesgetindianews.com

Playback Telugu Movie Premieres On OTT Aha Video, Review, Story, Cast, IMDB Ratings!

Aha Video is all set to introduce another most entertaining and brilliant movie to entertain its users. This time, the platform is going to release a Tamil movie titled. “Playback”. It is a Telugu movie based on thriller and mystery, the movie was originally released on March 05, 2021. The movie has got an immense response from the viewers. Now, the movie is going to release on the OTT platform Aha on May 21, 2021. This is one of the most prominent movies having brilliant actors who have worked exceptionally in the movie. In this article, you will get all the details of the film such as release date, cast, story, OTT release date, and many more.
MoviesBeach Beacon

Movie review: Oxygen

There is a pervasive meme on social media — most often shared by Gen Xers — which reads, “When I was a kid, I thought that quicksand was going to be a much bigger problem than it is.” The text overlays production stills from various television programs and movies showing hapless heroes submerged in lumpy oatmeal up to their necks. The line actually comes from a standup routine by comedian John Mulaney, and it conveys a valid point: Just as cinematic predictions of flying cars, underwater cities and teleportation have yet to be realized, many of the anxiety-inducing perils Hollywood exploited in the late 20th century turned out to be insignificant threats for the vast majority of people.
MoviesDaily Evergreen

Movie Review: Watch ‘The Half of It’

Netflix recently switched it up and placed an advertisement for a new throng of shows, movies and comedy collections that star Asian American and Pacific Islander actors and actresses. When I saw the link come up on my account, I was so excited. And it was so timely. When the...
Moviesmxdwn.com

Movie Review: ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

I tend to partake in movies that get right to the point. I don’t need all the drama that movies tend to insert into their scripts. I like to get right to the heart of story then, boom, I’m in for the ride. Those Who Wish Me Dead sees the return of Angelina Jolie is an action role, which is some that I best remember her for. Based on the novel of the same name by Michael Koryta, this movie tells the story of a young boy who’s on the run from assassins deep in the woods of Montana. He finds aid in a former smokejumper, but still a firefighter named Hannah (Angelina Jolie). The action is fast-paced, exciting and all held together by the supreme direction of Taylor Sheridan (who also contributes as a co-writer to this film).
Moviesthenerddaily.com

Movie Review: Palm Springs

November 9th in Palm Springs: a beautiful day for a wedding. Everyone is enjoying themselves except for Sarah, older sister of the bride and maid-of-honour. But after fellow guest Nyles bails her out of a speech she’s unprepared for, things start looking up. Until their hook-up in the surrounding desert is interrupted when Nyles is shot in the shoulder with an arrow by a mysterious man. Understandably freaked out and concerned, Sarah follows Nyles into a strange, glowing cave, despite his warnings not to follow. And then she wakes up… on the morning of November 9th. Sarah’s now stuck along with Nyles in an infinite time-loop where they have no choice but to live. But this begs the question, what is the point of living when anything you do is ultimately pointless?
Moviesoakvillenews.org

Alive and daring in Army of the Dead: Movie Review

Zombies, casinos and tigers, oh my! Throw in a $200 million bank job, a rocket and a dozen citizens-turned action heroes and you’ve got Netflix’s engaging and gruesome Army of the Dead. Mayhem ensues when a zombie infects Las Vegas, leaving it ruined as humans successfully wall off the city...
New York City, NYFairfax Times

Movie Review: ‘The Woman in the Window’ is definitely worth a look

When A.J. Finn’s debut novel “The Woman in the Window” was published in January 2018, it rocketed to the top of the New York Times best-seller list. Before the year was over, the author’s name was revealed to be a pseudonym for Dan Mallory, film rights had been secured and - hard to believe - principal photography on it had been completed.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Movie Review: ‘Undergods’

Undergods (2020), directed and written by Chino Moya in his feature directorial and writing debut, is an otherworldly journey through a Europe in decline – a collection of darkly humorous, fantasy tales about ill-fated characters and doomed fortune. This film essentially functions as an anthology as there are several different...
Minoritiesassignmentx.com

Movie Review: THE RETREAT

Tommie-Amber Pirrie, Sara Allen, Celina Sinden, Munro Chambers, Chad James Connell, Patrick Garrow, Joey Coleman, Aaron Ashmore, Rossif Sutherland. THE RETREAT is billed as a “lesbian slasher.” This needs some clarification. Lesbians aren’t initiating any slashing (this film is all about LGBTQ people as heroes, not villains); moreover, most horror fans won’t consider this a slasher in the regular sense.
Moviesmaroonweekly.com

Movie Review: “The Mitchells Vs. The Machines”

Gather your littles for a summer flick that will have everyone laughing along with a very relatable family in Netflix’s “The Mitchells Vs. The Machines.” This new release offers some fresh family fun especially fit for the newest generation, featuring ultra contemporary humor and multiple animation styles while also touching on the realities of modern family life such as screen addictions and father-daughter relationships.
Beauty & Fashionpittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: Cruella

“Normal is the cruelest insult of all,” purrs Cruella de Vil (née Estella) in her live-action origin story. She’s talking about her desire to stand out in the world of fashion — yes, this movie is mostly about a bitter couture rivalry — but the sentiment seems to have been a guiding philosophy for the filmmakers as well.
Movieswfxb.com

Man on the Strand Movie Review: Paddington

After Paddington 2 was named Rotten Tomatoes best movie ever, beating out Citizen Kane after decades in the #1 spot, our Man on the Strand Tyler wanted to see what all the hype was about. But you can’t watch the second film before you see the first. Here’s Tyler’s review on the family friendly film “Paddington.”
MoviesValley News

Movie Review: ‘Spiral’

Bob Garver “Spiral” comes to us “from the Book of ‘Saw,’” meaning that it’s a spinoff of the popular mostly-2000’s horror series. The Jigsaw Killer is referenced a number of times in this film, but I assure you that, like Generalissimo Francisco Franco, he remains dead. The Spiral Killer, for his or her part, has named themself (themselves? – don’t count out a team-up) after Jigsaw’s supposed philosophy of life evolving in a constant circle. I don’t remember Jigsaw ever extolling that philosophy. Is the Spiral Killer sure they picked it up from Jigsaw and not “The Lion King?” The film stars Chris Rock as Detective Zeke Banks, the most unpopular cop in the department due to his history of turning in dirty colleagues. He’s only managed to keep his job beca.
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[Movie Review] WOMEN

WOMEN is a film brought to us by Writer/Director Anton Sigurdsson and stars Michael Simon Hall, Anna Marie Dobbins, Anna Maiche, and Adam Dorsey. The story focuses on the discovery of a murdered young woman. However, Detective Hawk soon realizes that other young women have been going missing in the small area, and all of them have the same professor at the local college. Unbeknownst to Detective Hawk, one of the kidnapped women tries to survive as she is prepared and tortured into being “the perfect wife” by her abductor.
Movies1077yesfm.com

Movie review: 'Concrete Cowboy'

The Netflix movie explores a subculture not widely known. James Eppler has the review. "Concrete Cowboy" explores a sub-culture not a lot of us know about - Black folks in urban areas who still ride and take care of horses and embrace the cowboy lifestyle.
MoviesChart Online

Movie Review: A Quiet Place: Part II

Director and award-winning actor, John Krasinski, briefly makes a cameo in the “A Quiet Place” sequel, which premiered at Joplin’s Regal Movie Theater on May 27, 2021. Following its predecessor, “A Quiet Place: Part II” is set in a post-apocalyptic world where massive alien creatures attack and kill anyone who makes noise. The story continues with the remaining family members trying to survive without the father, Lee, played by Krasinski. The family leaves their home and travels to unfamiliar areas, where they meet several other people.
Moviescityweekly.net

Movie Reviews: New Releases for May 27-28

This truly weird historical drama/biopic shouldn’t work at all, yet somehow delivers just enough slivers of interest not to be a complete mess. It’s the story of Mildred Gillars (Meadow Williams), and American singer/actress who becomes a voice for Nazi radio propaganda while living in Berlin circa 1941, then winds up on trial for treason after the end of World War II. The film flips back and forth between time periods, addressing both Gillars’ broadcasts under the control of Joseph Goebbels (Thomas Kretschmann) and the 1949 trial where she was defended by James Laughlin (Al Pacino)—and it’s unfortunate that the link between them is Williams, whose performance could charitably be described as “leaden.” Through a dozen different narrative threads—from the infatuation with Gillars by Laughlin’s second-chair attorney (Swen Temmel), to Laughlin’s own possible shift of conscience, to the love affair that Gillars says saved her life—American Traitor keeps bouncing in search of a real focus. Yet there’s still something magnetic about Pacino when he really digs into a monologue, or even his open disdain for Gillars. And it’s fascinating watching the re-creations of Axis Sally’s broadcasts, trying to convince Americans to abandon the war effort. It’s not much of a movie, but it’s a great snippet of history with space for a great actor to do his thing. Available May 28 in theaters and via VOD. (R)
Moviesatoallinks.com

Best Movie and Web-Series Suggestion/Review Site

Most of us like to watch movies and web series in our leisure time, but sometimes we all have faced a situation like we want to watch a movie but which movie we should watch we could not fix because of enough suggestion or ratings, as a result, we waste our time by watching a shit. Sometimes it also happens that, we watch a movie and a character from the movie looked so good we don’t know that characters real name which we want to know actually, many more things like how much money have used to make the movie, who is the director of the movie, the producer, actor, actress this kind of questions arise in our mind but when we search over any search engine to know such things we got a lot of web pages, here the problem arises again which web page is going to get me the exact information. This site is very helpful for those movie lovers who exactly just not only watched the movie but also they collect information about the movie, the plot, screenplay, director, actors, actresses, and so on. All the information is available here on this site, it collects all e information’s from various websites, even IMDB ratings are also been given there. The best thing about this site is if any movie or any web series is not on the site, it collects data from the web for you and presents a complete result of that when you searched here. The name of the site is Film Adviser.