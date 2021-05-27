New Jungle Cruise Trailer Released by Disney
If you've been missing the action and adventure of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movies, the House of Mouse is aiming to fill that void this summer with another movie based on one of its iconic rides. Jungle Cruise will be debuting this summer in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, and it looks to be one of Disney's biggest live-action movies in quite a while. On Thursday morning, Disney unveiled the brand new trailer for the film, which shows stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt setting out for the adventure of a lifetime.comicbook.com