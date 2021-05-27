Cancel
U.S. Officials Say 50 Percent of American Adults Are Now Fully Vaccinated

Cover picture for the articleWEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Half of America’s adults are now fully vaccinated against the new coronavirus, U.S. officials announced Tuesday. “This is a major milestone in our country’s vaccination efforts,” White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said during a White House media briefing, noting that only 1 percent of Americans were vaccinated when President Joe Biden entered office in January.

U.S. Politicsmichaelsavage.com

Over Twenty States Are Now Suing The Biden Administration Over The Closure Of The Keystone XL Pipeline

It’s still hard to believe that as one of his first acts as president, Joe Biden shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, killing thousands of good American jobs in the process. Just think of all the American families whose lives came to a halt instantly, wondering how they would pay for their homes, cars and education for their children. States started suing almost immediately and some new states have joined the effort, bringing the total to over twenty. The Washington Examiner reports: Two more states sue Biden administration over Keystone XL pipeline, bringing total to 23 Two more attorneys general have announced their respective states are joining a lawsuit against the Biden administration and its “illegal” cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline. “The Constitution is clear that presidents do not have the power to regulate foreign and interstate commerce or to unilaterally undo an act of Congress,” said Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, announcing that Alaska and Florida are joining the legal fight. In the statement, Knudsen said U.S. consumers would benefit the most by the construction of the pipeline — and are subsequently hurt the most by its cancellation. “The fallout from the Colonial pipeline cyberattack made it very clear that we need more energy infrastructure, not less. The Keystone XL would get more oil, including Montana oil, to American refineries to be sold to American consumers,” he said. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor were added to a complaint filed with the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on Thursday, bringing the total number of states in the lawsuit to 23.
Lotterykiss951.com

Milestone: 50% Of U.S. Adults Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

According to the CDC, half of adults in the U.S. are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus – that works out to over 129-million adults. It’s a major milestone in the fight against the pandemic, which has claimed over 590-thousand lives in the U.S. In all, about 39-percent of the total...
CNN

A link between Covid-19 vaccination and a cardiac illness may be getting clearer

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there has been a higher-than-expected number of cases of a heart ailment among young people, most often males, who've recently received their second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. The CDC says the reports of the ailment are "rare" and that "most patients who received care responded well to medicine and rest and quickly felt better."
WRAL News

More than 75% of NC adults over 65 are fully vaccinated

A majority of North Carolinians over 65 are fully vaccinated, state data shows. Even though vaccination rates have largely plateaued across the state, 77% of older residents now have immunity for the virus. That age bracket is the most susceptible to being hospitalized or dying from the coronavirus. The vaccine...
Healthfoxnebraska.com

Over 42 percent of Nebraskans 12 and older are fully vaccinated

Over 1.6 million COVID-19 vaccination doses have been given to Nebraskans, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). Officials say that makes 42.2% of Nebraskans over 12 years old fully vaccinated. The state is expected to receive more than 56,000 Pfizer vaccine doses and nearly 42,000 Moderna...
New Orleans, LAWDSU

Delta variant of COVID-19 sparks public health concern across Southern US

NEW ORLEANS — City, state and federal health leaders are voicing concerns over a more contagious COVID-19 variant trickling into the United States, including Louisiana. The Delta variant — first found in India — accounts for at least 6% of the nation's new coronavirus cases, according to White House estimates. The surge includes at least a handful of cases in Louisiana.