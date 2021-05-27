Cancel
Throwback Thursday – Howard S. Magers, a Tribute to Kentuckians in World War II and the Day that Changed History

By Telia Butler
wnky.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a story representing Kentuckians and a local family in WWII, and shares more about that day 80 years ago that changed the course of world history. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Howard Scott Magers’ remains were recently identified as those lost of the18-year-old Barren County native. A funeral procession from Bowling Green to Smiths Grove on Memorial Day will honor Magers, his family, and his sacrifice.

