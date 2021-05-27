Throwback Thursday – Howard S. Magers, a Tribute to Kentuckians in World War II and the Day that Changed History

Madeleine Dautartas loved her family, God and country and had a fighting spirit that never let her forget where she came from. Madeleine Dautartas loved her family, God and country and had a fighting spirit that never let her forget where she came from. Just weeks before Memorial Day, the longtime Chester Township resident died May 10 at age 98. She was born April 5, 1923, in Strasbourg in the Alsace region of France. During World War II, as Strasbourg was occupied by the Nazis, Dautartas, in her later teens, joined The French Resistance, was arrested and sent to a concentration camp in Schirmeck. “Allied forces started bombing the area, so the Nazis said they had no papers to hold her and...