Cedar City, UT

‘There was divine intervention’: Cedar City observes 70th anniversary of ‘Miracle at Gapyeong’

By Jeff Richards
stgeorgeutah.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR CITY — More than 250 people, including civic leaders and military veterans, observed the 70th anniversary of a Korean War battle known as “The Miracle at Gapyeong” on Wednesday. The hourlong ceremony at Cedar City’s Veterans Park included tributes to Korean War veterans and the unveiling of a memorial...

