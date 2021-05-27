The Sacredness of Queer Aunthood in “Stone Fruit”

Lai’s debut graphic novel is a downbeat but moving exploration of the aftermath of a relationship. Lee Lai’s graphic novel, Stone Fruit, named after a nectarine on which one of its characters chips a tooth, is not much of a book for spring. Granted, its treatment of the unfathomable silences that can often be found at the heart of a family is magnificently unvarnished; if its minimalist, indie-film tone is ever downbeat, it’s also, at moments, highly affecting. But you finish it with no hope at all that its characters will ever be able to resolve their difficulties. There is something intensely bleak at its centre: a sense, perhaps, that while blood is not always thicker than water, even happily chosen families may not be able to withstand certain kinds of emotional inheritance.