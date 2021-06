The Georgia 4-H State .22 Rimfire Match was held at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center Rifle Range near Eatonton, Georgia, on Saturday, May 1. In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, .22 rifle competitors/teams were brought in at different times and each team shot all of their targets and then left Rock Eagle so the next teams could come in to shoot. Our 4-H members shot on the third relay in the afternoon.