Crypto.com Launches Major Step With BRL Bank Transfers and Brazilian Portuguese

The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. ‘For the pursuit of financial freedom,’ General Manager of Latin America Filomena Ruffa has remarked on the ‘exceptional growth in digital banking and innovative financial solutions in Brazil. Indeed, with the first Brazil ETFs launched this year, the crypto world is evolving dramatically, and with a multitude of Latin American citizens using cryptocurrency daily, crypto adoption is surging at a breakneck pace.