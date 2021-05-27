Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

The Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Note 10 5G are Xiaomi's latest attempt to conquer the UK mid-range market

By Chris Kerr Follow @@kerrblimey
Stuff.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXiaomi is bringing two of its latest mid-range handsets to the UK in a bid to "reinvent" the cheap-and-cheerful smartphone experience. The Redmi Note 10S (£199) and Redmi Note 10 5G (£199) will both arrive in Blighty on May 27, and the former will combine a 6.43in AMOLED Display with a 64MP quad-camera, MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 5,000mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. The Redmi Note 10 5G, meanwhile, packs a 90Hz AdaptiveSync 6.5in DotDisplay, 48MP triple-camera, MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 5,000mAh battery, 5G support, 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. Both are offering pretty decent specs at very decent price points, so the only thing left to do is decide which one makes every fibre of your being bristle with insatiable desire. Too far? Too far.

www.stuff.tv
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#5g#Smartphone Market#Price Points#Uk#The Redmi Note 10s#Blighty#Amoled Display#Dotdisplay#5g Support#Pretty Decent Specs#Mediatek Helio#Processor#Battery#128gb#Ram#Storage#Insatiable Desire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Xiaomi
Related
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Xiaomi Redmi AirDots 3 Pro to arrive on May 26 with ANC

Why would some numty try and say these will be better than airpods,the only airpods any cheap tat Chinese kak will match a the cheap Chinese knock-off airpods you can buy from any market stall,although I'm sure xiomi tore apart some airpods to reverse engineer them,whilst not caring about intellectual property rights.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Nerdable

It's official: The Redmi Note 8 2021 is coming

The upgraded phone will purportedly gain a high refresh rate screen and a new chipset. Xiaomi has revealed that the Redmi Note 8 2021 is coming. Rumors point to a phone with a Helio G85 chipset, 120Hz LCD screen, and more. The Redmi Note series is Xiaomi’s bread and butter,...
NFLxda-developers

POCO M3 Pro 5G is a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G with an S21-esque back panel

POCO has finally unveiled the new POCO M3 Pro 5G — a mid-range device that features MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chip, a 90Hz FHD+ LCD panel, and a triple camera setup on the back, for the European market. As mentioned in previous leaks, the phone is essentially a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G with a slightly different back panel design.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Redmi Note 10 Pro (Max) MIUI 12.5 stable update released

Last week, Xiaomi started rolling out MIUI 12.5 update for Redmi Note 10 Pro/Pro Max Mi Pilot Testers in India. Now, this update is available for the general public as well. That’s not all, the MIUI 12.5 stable update has been also released for other regional variants of the Redmi Note 10 Pro.
Worldgeekculture.co

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 5G & Mi 11 Lite 5G Launches 29 May In Singapore

If you’re looking to upgrade to the faster 5G networks but don’t want to pay a premium, Chinese handset maker Xiaomi is finally launching their new Redmi Note 10 5G and Mi 11 Lite 5G in Singapore later this month. Touted as the most affordable 5G smartphones while still retaining...
Cell Phonesklgadgetguy.com

Xiaomi officially launches the Redmi Note 10 5G and Note 10S in Malaysia

Xiaomi introduced two new phones in the Redmi Note 10 series today; the Redmi Note 10 5G and the Redmi Note 10S. Starting with the only 5G phone in this series, the Redmi Note 10 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor that supports dual 5G SIM. It comes with 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of storage, and ships with MIUI 12 based on Android 11.
Cell Phonesphonemantra.com

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro and Redmi K30 5G received stable MIUI 12.5

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro became the first smartphone in the world to be equipped with a 108 megapixel camera. Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro and Redmi K30 5G received stable MIUI 12.5. Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro became the world’s first smartphone equipped with a 108 megapixel camera. It entered the global market under the name Xiaomi Mi Note 10. The older version of the smartphone, which received an improved lens, came out under the name Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition or Mi Note 10 Pro. The Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro and Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition phones have identical software installed, so they were updated at the same time.
NFLnextpit.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 review: Simply ordinary

During its unveiling, the Redmi Note 10 was overshadowed by the Pro version in terms of hardware specifications, where the latter model introduced some new and interesting features to the mid-range smartphone market. The basic model, in turn, offers very tiny improvements over its predecessor Redmi Note 9, of which you will read about in greater detail in our review.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

The Redmi Note 10 Ultra is teased by Xiaomi ahead of its announcement in China

Xiaomi, or more specifically their Redmi subbrand, is holding an event in their home market of China on May 26th, where new product launches are expected. The company recently launched a handful of devices comprising the Redmi Note 10 lineup, including the regular Redmi Note 10 as well as both the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. We don’t know exactly how many devices Redmi will be launching during that event, but we do know that one of them will be the elusive Redmi Note 10 Ultra. Further confirming this is the fact that Redmi shared a handful of posters of the device on Weibo, pretty much confirming it.
Cell PhonesZDNet

Nokia X20 review: A solid but unspectacular mid-range 5G phone with good battery life

Nokia recently launched a range of new handsets, including the mid-range 5G-capable Nokia X20. This 6.67-inch handset, which costs from £319.99 (with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage), heads up Nokia's recent announcements, and sits in a very crowded segment of the market. Competition includes capable phones like the £349 Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, the £329 OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the £270 Realme 7 Pro and the £299 Motorola Moto G 5G Plus. All are worthy opponents, and there are plenty of others in the same price bracket.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Xiaomi confirms some Redmi Note 8 2021 key specs ahead of launch

Xiaomi announced last week it will celebrate the sale of 25 million Redmi Note 8 units with the launch of a brand-new mid-range smartphone: Redmi Note 8 2021. A Xiaomi sub-brand, Redmi's smartphones have been quite popular in Asia, but the company has recently found new audiences in Europe. The...