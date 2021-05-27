Cancel
Violent Crimes

Doomsday leader Chad Daybell smirks in court as he’s told he could face death penalty for murder of his first wife and Lori Vallow's two children, ages seven and 16

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoomsday author Chad Daybell appeared in court ahead of his wife Lori Vallow Wednesday after they were both charged with the murder of her two children. The couple were each indicted by a grand jury Monday on charges of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of seven-year-old Joshua 'JJ' Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Fremont County, IDeastidahonews.com

Chad and Lori Daybell indicted for murders of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell

ST. ANTHONY — Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell have been indicted on first-degree murder charges for the deaths of Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow. Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday, which happened to be the day JJ would have turned 9 years old. Wood, a special prosecutor in the case, was joined by local, state, federal law enforcement and other officials.
Violent Crimeswmar2news

Court documents: Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow indicted on murder charges, insurance fraud

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are facing multiple felony charges related to the death of Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow. Daybell and Vallow are both charged with first degree murder, according to court documents. Vallow is additionally charged with grand theft and Daybell is charged with insurance fraud. Both Vallow and Daybell are also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree and grand theft by deception.
Fremont County, IDkidnewsradio.com

Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow-Daybell in court Wednesday

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell are scheduled to appear separately in court Wednesday facing multiple felony charges related to the deaths of Tylee Ryan, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tammy Daybell. Daybell’s initial appearance has been scheduled for 11:00 a.m., and Vallow-Daybell’s has been scheduled for...
Violent CrimesNBCMontana

Chad, Lori Daybell face judge for first time after murder indictment

(KUTV) — Chad and Lori Daybell were scheduled to make their court appearance after being indicted on multiple first-degree murder charges, Wednesday but Lori Vallow Daybell was given a continuance and will have her initial appearance at a future date. Her lawyer, Mark Means asked for the accommodation outside of...
Corcoran, CAHuffingtonPost

Guards Didn’t Notice After Killer Beheaded Cellmate: Report

CORCORAN, Calif. (AP) — Shortly after the sadistic torture slaying and beheading of a convicted killer in a California prison, apparently at the hands of his cellmate, prison guards making their rounds reported that both men were alive, according to two new reports from the state inspector’s general office. The...