Doomsday leader Chad Daybell smirks in court as he’s told he could face death penalty for murder of his first wife and Lori Vallow's two children, ages seven and 16

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are facing multiple felony charges related to the death of Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow. Daybell and Vallow are both charged with first degree murder, according to court documents. Vallow is additionally charged with grand theft and Daybell is charged with insurance fraud. Both Vallow and Daybell are also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree and grand theft by deception.