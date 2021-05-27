Doomsday leader Chad Daybell smirks in court as he’s told he could face death penalty for murder of his first wife and Lori Vallow's two children, ages seven and 16
Doomsday author Chad Daybell appeared in court ahead of his wife Lori Vallow Wednesday after they were both charged with the murder of her two children. The couple were each indicted by a grand jury Monday on charges of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of seven-year-old Joshua 'JJ' Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.