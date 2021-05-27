Iredell County Republican Men Hold Second Voter Registration Drive
The Iredell County Republican Men’s Club will be holding a three precinct voter registration drive on May 29, 2021 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.. The voter registration will take place simultaneously at three convenient locations: I-40 Flea Market, 1968 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, North Carolina; Ingles, 722 Sullivan Road, Statesville, North Carolina; and Lake Mountain Coffee, 110 West Broad Street, Statesville, North Carolina.www.wsicweb.com