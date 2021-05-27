Iredell County Republican Men Hold Second Voter Registration Drive

On Nov. 23, 2020, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper signed N.C. Executive Order 180, mandating masks for North Carolinians. He was able to mandate masks by using the Emergency Powers Act granted to him under the N.C. State Constitution. Months later on April 28, 2021, Cooper signed an Executive Order outlining safety measures for the month of May. Executive Order No. 209 took effect April 30 and is set to expire June 1. Under the new Executive Order, masks are still required indoors but are no longer mandated outdoors. Masks are still strongly recommended outdoors by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) in crowded areas and higher risk settings where social distancing is difficult.