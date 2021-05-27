Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Living Well – Kids vaccine heart problems

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC says it is investigating after a small number of teens and young adults reported having heart problems after being vaccinated for COVID-19. At least 18 of those have been reported in Connecticut. Experts say the cases appear to be rare. Today’s Living Well has more.

www.wnky.com
Connecticut State

CT Confirms at Least 10 Cases of Heart Problems in Young Individuals After COVID-19 Vaccination

Report by Paula Antolini, May 24, 2021, 5:43PM EDT. “At least 18 teens and young adults in Connecticut have shown symptoms of heart problems after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, acting health commissioner Dr. Deirdre Gifford said Monday. Gifford said all but one of the young adults hospitalized for signs of heart problems have been released. Four of those young residents were hospitalized at Yale New Haven Health and three at Connecticut Children’s,” reports NBC CT, “All of the cases that were reported to us were hospitalized, the vast majority for a couple of days,” Gifford said at the governor’s regular Monday COVID-19 news conference. “One individual that we’re aware of is still hospitalized. The other 17 have been sent home and they’re doing fine.”
Diseases & Treatments

CDC investigating reports of heart problems in 'very few' vaccinated young people

(WHEC) —Investigators with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are looking into reports of heart problems in a small number of teens and young adults who have been vaccinated for COVID-19. According to the CDC's Vaccine Safety Group, the investigation is focusing on cases of myocarditis, which is a condition that involves the inflammation of the heart muscle, which usually happens after an infection.
Public Health

Heart Problems in Teens After COVID Vaccine? Myocarditis Explained

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is investigating after a small number of teens and young adults reported having heart problems after being vaccinated for COVID-19. A CDC safety committee released an advisory last week to alert doctors of “myocarditis” among younger vaccine recipients after a “relatively...
MercuryNews

COVID: Doctors worry parents will be scared to vaccinate children after reports of heart problems

(CNN) — Pediatricians worry parents will misinterpret a finding by advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and become scared — for no reason — to vaccinate their children against Covid-19. Last week, members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices put out a statement that they had investigated reports of a heart ailment among people — predominantly teens and young adults — who had received a Covid-19 vaccine.
Kids

Well that was fast: 16% of 12-15 year old kids vaccinated in 2 weeks

Sometimes you just need the right messenger. And sometimes that messenger is a kid in Grand Traverse County who just wants an uninterrupted baseball season. “(He) in particular wanted to be the first, and then he recruited the whole rest of his baseball team to get vaccinated, so that they can continue to play together," said Wendy Hirschenberger, the Grand Traverse County health officer. "And so that's how vaccinations work as a whole."
Public Health

Individuals Advised to Look Out for Symptoms of Heart Problems After COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

Doctors are advising people to pay close attention to possible symptoms of heart problems, such as chest pain and shortness of breath, after being administered the COVID-19 vaccine. This is being advocated after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) vaccine safety group in the US said it was looking into "relatively few reports" of a possible link between heart problem and COVID-19 vaccines in young people.
Diseases & Treatments

Wellness Wednesday - New heart valve gives hope

Dr. Matthew Gillespie, attending interventional cardiologist and Dr. John Cheatham, professor emeritus, Department of Pediatrics, Cardiology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine talk about a new therapy for patients who have congenital heart disease. Congenital heart disease specifically is the most common birth defect they see, both in the United States and globally. Dr. Gillespie says that it means that patients who were developing in utero, as the heart develops there is a structure abnormality that occurs during heart development and in fact a lot of patients require surgery to fix the defect they are born with. Even with success patients can have residual effects issues that require follow-up and subsequent treatments. Dr. Gillespie says Harmony valve is a therapy that is designed for that issue, to help treat residual lesions in patients who have had successful surgery.
HealthDay

Mom's Blood Pressure in Pregnancy Could Affect Child's Stroke Risk Decades Later

TUESDAY, June 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Expectant mothers' high blood pressure heightens kids' risk of stroke later in life, a Swedish study finds. "Our findings indicate that hypertensive disorders during pregnancy are associated with increased risks of stroke and potentially heart disease in offspring up to the age of 41 years," said study author Fen Yang, a doctoral student at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.
Kids

The Intellectual Lives of Kids

In a society that devalues ideas, perhaps it’s not surprising that the thought processes of children receive little interest. Yet, as psychologist Susan Engel argues, children are constantly constructing ideas, often collaboratively, although this impulse is frequently dampened by the wider world. And she suggests that we ignore the mental processes of children at our peril, since the creativity of adults often stems from their engagement with ideas in childhood. (Encore presentation.)