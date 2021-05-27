Memorial Day closings

BEDFORD – Saturday, May 8th is opening day at Wiley Youth Park. Opening ceremony will begin at Noon. “We are always excited to offer baseball and softball to the youth of our community, and after putting most athletics on pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Frank Decker, Chief Professional Officer. “We are extremely ecstatic to get baseball and softball seasons up and running. We have one of the nicest facilities in southern Indiana in Wiley Park. Wiley was established in 2000 and has served our community well. I do not have enough words of gratitude for all the people that have contributed to the construction and upkeep of our facility, we are very fortunate to be able to host all age groups and genders at the same Location. Particularly now more than ever we need to offer our youth, physical and emotional wellbeing activities, and Wiley Park provides us that opportunity. I personally cannot wait to hear the words, – Play Ball.”