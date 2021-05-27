Scientists reveal novel double-roaming mechanism in chemical reaction

Daniel Potashnikov (1 and 2), Elad Nisan Caspi (3), Asaf Pesach (3), Quanzheng Tao (4), Johanna Rosen (4), Denis Sheptyakov (5), Hayden A. Evans (6), Clemens Ritter (7), Zaher Salman (8), Pietro Bonfa (9), Oleg Rivin (3), Amit Keren (1) ((1) Faculty of Physics, Technion - Israeli Institute of Technology, Haifa, Israel, (2) Israel Atomic Energy Comission, Tel-Aviv, Israel, (3) Department of Physics, Nuclear Research Centre-Negev Beer Sheva, Israel, (4) Materials Design, Department of Physics, Chemistry and Biology (IFM), Linköping University, Linköping, Sweden, (5) Laboratory for Neutron Scattering and Imaging, Paul Scherrer Institute, Villigen-PSI, Switzerland, (6) Center for Neutron Research, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, MD, USA, (7) Institut Laue-Langevin, Grenoble, France, (8) Laboratory for Muon Spin Spectroscopy, Paul Scherrer Institute, Villigen-PSI, Switzerland, (9) Department of Mathematical, Physical and Computer Sciences, University of Parma, Parma, Italy)