Scientists reveal novel double-roaming mechanism in chemical reaction

Başak Aru, Etil Güzelmeric, Aslı Akgül, Gülderen Yanıkkaya Demirel, Hasan Kırmızıbekmez. The aim of this study was to evaluate the ethanolic extract of propolis originated from northern Turkey for its antiproliferative, apoptotic and cell cycle arrest promoting effects on MCF7, HGC27, A549 cancer cell lines and a healthy cell line (HUVEC) in terms of DNA content, morphological features, expression of cell cycle checkpoint proteins p21, p53, Cyclin D1 and immune checkpoint protein PD-L1. The extract showed moderate antiproliferative activity against all tested cancer cell lines with ICvalues in the range of 58.6-90.7 μg/mL in MTS assay. Further studies indicated that propolis extract exerted apoptotic effect on cancer cell lines, promoted cell cycle arrest through activation of p21 and resulted in accumulation at G0/G1 phase of cancer cells. Propolis treatment caused increased cell size, according to fluorescent imaging except for MCF7. HPTLC analysis revealed that 3-O-methylquercetin, chrysin, caffeic acid, CAPE, galangin and pinocembrin were the main components of the extract. The amounts of caffeic acid and CAPE in the extract were found to be 5.5 and 11.1 mg/g, respectively, by a validated HPLC method. Our study is the first one, revealing effect of propolis on PD-L1 expression on certain cancer cell lines.