Union County, NC

5K pounds of chicken guts spilled across Union County road

WYFF4.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) — A tractor-trailer incident caused around 5,000 pounds of liquified chicken guts to spill across part a North Carolina highway Thursday morning, closing the road. It happened around 3:30 a.m. along U.S. 74 near South White Street in Marshville. Police say two tractor-trailers were traveling along...

