Group creating memorial site to honor those associated with Union Methodist Church's long history
UNION — The former Methodist Church building complex in Union is beginning a new chapter in its 106-year history. The north Main Street complex, now named the Catherine Creek Community Center, is no longer linked to the Methodist Church after being purchased by the Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall, which bought it from the Oregon-Idaho Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church in February.www.lagrandeobserver.com