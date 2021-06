WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After some stronger storms rolled through central Wisconsin for Memorial Day, there will be a few more weaker systems rolling through Wisconsin for the middle of the week, which will keep a few shower and thundershower chances across the area. Sunshine will be mixed with cloud cover for the next few days as temperatures and dew points continue to slowly climb for the middle of the week. Expect occasional and small, shower and thundershower chances for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week as temps continue to warm up.