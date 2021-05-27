Cancel
Robotics Company ViaBot Raises $6.1 Million

 5 days ago

ViaBot — a robotics startup bringing maintenance and management automation to large properties — announced its public launch with $6.1 million in funding.

BusinessBusiness Insider

KKR and TIGA Investments to Acquire The Executive Centre

The Executive Centre ("TEC” or the "Company”), KKR and TIGA Investments today announced the signing of definitive agreements under which a consortium led by KKR and TIGA Investments will acquire TEC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210531005344/en/. The Executive Centre is the leading provider of...
Businesswallstreetreporter.com

VSBLTY (OTC: VSBGF) CEO PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Philadelphia, PA, June 01, 2021 — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY” or the “Company”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today released its CEO Update to highlight a number of recent milestones and provide an outlook for the forthcoming quarters. Financial...
Beauty & Fashionretailtechinnovationhub.com

Delhivery raises $277 million, valuing it a $3 billion

Delhivery, which also counts SoftBank Vision Fund, Tiger Global Management, Times Internet, The Carlyle Group, and Steadview Capital among its investors, has raised about $1.23 billion to date. In regulatory filings, it said the fresh capital would be used for the expansion of its business. It started life as a...
BusinessGreenwichTime

This Chilean robotic process automation startup raises US $ 2.1 million with the participation of Mexican investors

From a small initiative of two partners that caught the attention of Google, to become one of the main global RPA (robotic process automation) tools, this is what the Chilean startup Rocketbot managed to achieve in less than three years. Now, that explosive walk has been further consolidated for the company after raising an investment in the Pre Series A Round for 2.1 million dollars.
Businessdallassun.com

Strategic Appointments Announced to KEY DH Technologies Board of Directors to Drive Green Hydrogen Business

OWEN SOUND, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / KEY DH Technologies Inc. (KEY) today announced the appointment of three new independent directors to the company's board, increasing its size to seven members. With these additions, KEY is well-positioned to execute the next phase of its business plan, focusing on the commercialization of its innovative large-scale Green Hydrogen production technology, building its order book, securing strategic partnerships, ramping up manufacturing capacity and driving growth in its deuterium businesses.
Technologymartechseries.com

Robotic Process Automation Platform ElectroNeek Raises $20 Million in Series A Funding Round to Democratize Access to RPA Technology

ElectroNeek, a leading robotic process automation (RPA) platform for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT teams, has announced that it raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by Baring Vostok with participation of AICPA and existing investors – YellowRockets.vc, Dragon Capital, I2BF, Angelsdeck, Gokul Rajaram and others. Following the new funding influx, ElectroNeek’s valuation now exceeds $100 million.
Businesstechnologymagazine.org

VidCrunch secures $2.5 MM in growth capital for European & APAC expansion

Content-based monetization frontrunner, VidCrunch, has reportedly closed a multi-million-dollar financing facility from SVB or Silicon Valley Bank, a major bank that caters to globally leading innovative companies and their investors. The company, which is also a Google MCM Partner, initiated this move in order to expand its global sales team...
Softwarechannele2e.com

OwnBackup Acquires Nimmetry, Merlinx

Cloud-to-cloud data protection company OwnBackup has acquired Nimmetry, a data integration software company that partners closely with Adobe, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Workday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Nimmetry is based in Santa Clara, California, with a significant presence in Hyderabad, India, the buyer says. Dig a littler...
Technologynewsbrok.com

Development and House Automation Marketplace 2020 Most sensible Corporations Research-iControl Networks, HoneywelL, Siemens, Ingersoll-Rand, Control4, Legrand, Lutron | Forecast to 2026

International Development and House Automation Marketplace 2020 analysis record accommodates a certified research of the present state of the worldwide Development and House Automation Business and the criteria that may form its development one day. The Development and House Automation Business record additionally examines marked expansion tendencies and technological traits that may come to the fore within the stated Development and House Automation Marketplace within the coming years.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market 2025 Top Manufacturers Analysis – Accenture, International Business Machines, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Capgemini, Tata Consultancy Services

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market 2020-2025. The report covers complete analysis of the Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Marina Del Rey, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Whatnot Raises $50 Million

Marina Del Rey-based Whatnot Inc. raised $50 million in Series B funding to grow its staff and expand its marketplace of collectible fan memorabilia. The round, announced May 25, brings Whatnot’s total venture capital funding to $75 million. It was led by Anu Hariharan, partner at Mountain View-based investment fund Y Combinator Continuity, with Menlo Park-based technology venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz participating in the round.
Cottonwood, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Cottonwood Launches $750 Million Real Estate Fund

Downtown-based private equity real estate investment firm Cottonwood Management has launched a $750 real estate investment vehicle. Longtime Cottonwood investors have already committed $200 million to launch the fund, named the Cottonwood Founders Portfolio Fund. The vehicle will allow Cottonwood to move quickly on real estate deals. Investors will be...
Businesspulse2.com

Wearable Brain-Computer Interface Company MindPortal Raises $5 Million

MindPortal, the creators of the next personal computer that is a wearable non-invasive brain-computer interface, announced it raised a $5 million seed round of funding. These are the details. MindPortal — the creators of the next personal computer that is a wearable non-invasive brain-computer interface — announced recently that they...
Marketspulse2.com

Digital Payments Platform Verituity Raises $10 Million

Verituity, a verified digital payments platform that modernizes banks treasury services and connects banks, payers, and payees to first-time and on-time digital payouts experiences, announced it raised $10 million in Series A. Verituity — the verified digital payments platform that modernizes banks treasury services and connects banks, payers, and payees...
Economypulse2.com

Autonomous Sales Prospectus Company RightBound Raises $12 Million

RightBound, a tech company that created the first autonomous sales prospecting engine, announced it raised $12 million in funding. These are the details. RightBound — a tech company that created the first autonomous sales prospecting engine — announced that it has raised $12 million in funding led by Innovation Endeavors with participation from IBI Tech Fund and Operator Collective. And RightBound brings a new paradigm for B2B sales, addressing what has become an impossible complexity in the prospecting process, transforming manual routines – such as company research, prospect selection and multi-channel outreach – into a data-driven, AI-based autonomous process.
Softwarepulse2.com

Cryptography Lifecycle Management Company Cryptosense Raises $4.8 Million

Cryptosense, a cryptography lifecycle management platform, announced recently that they have raised $4.8 million. These are the details. Cryptosense — a cryptography lifecycle management platform — recently announced a $4.8 million funding round led by Amadeus Capital Partners with participation from BGV and Elaia Partners. And organizations that use Cryptosense to secure their cryptography include 1 of the 2 largest global software companies, 2 of the 3 largest credit card providers, and multiple global government agencies. And the funds will be used to hire senior-level staff across the product and engineering teams, develop the company’s partner program, and further expand the company’s operations across the U.S.