Chilly stretch continues

 5 days ago

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. A frosty morning for some as temperatures dropped to the 30s overnight. Today as an area of low-pressure tracks south of us clouds will increase from south to north. Temperatures will remain below normal in the 50s today through tomorrow. Highs pressure moves in tomorrow into Saturday clearing out clouds. By the weekend the setup pushes the cool air out and temps gradually get back to normal. Memorial Day will be warmer with some chances for a few showers.

