Chilly stretch continues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy June! I hope everyone had a great Memorial Day Weekend, and we did get treated to some pretty nice weather from Mother Nature. But as we turn the page to June we are picking right where we left off in May with more wet weather on the way for the region. The rain starts up again today with a very weak trough that will be moving through the region bringing on and off rain during the day today. While we might dry out a little on Wednesday we are tracking more showers possible on Thursday with the wet weather only becoming more widespread as we head into the weekend thanks to an upper level low. While we do have to deal with the rain the good news is that the classic heat of the ArkLaTex will be held off thanks to the rain.