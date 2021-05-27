Throw Back Thursday: The dedication of the Sal Guarriello Veterans’ Memorial Park

The TreeHouse twinkles in the twilight, its pink canopy towering high over West Hollywood, bringing a surge of new life to a downtrodden block of the city. That’s the dream Faring now has for the demolished corner of Robertson and Santa Monica, the latest in a line of changing designs that the West Hollywood-based developers have submitted to City Hall. If approved, the TreeHouse will be a striking addition to WeHo’s skyline and a potential catalyst for change in the neighborhood.