#Throw Back Thursday: The dedication of the Sal Guarriello Veterans’ Memorial Park
Twelve years ago, West Hollywood commemorated Veterans Day with the re-naming of Veterans Memorial Park after the late City Councilmember.wehoville.com
Twelve years ago, West Hollywood commemorated Veterans Day with the re-naming of Veterans Memorial Park after the late City Councilmember.wehoville.com
WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.https://www.wehoville.com/