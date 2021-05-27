Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Hollywood, CA

#Throw Back Thursday: The dedication of the Sal Guarriello Veterans’ Memorial Park

Posted by 
WEHOville.com
WEHOville.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twelve years ago, West Hollywood commemorated Veterans Day with the re-naming of Veterans Memorial Park after the late City Councilmember.

wehoville.com
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hollywood, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
West Hollywood, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#The Dedication#Sal Guarriello Veterans#City Councilmember#Veterans Memorial Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Op-Ed: ‘West Hollywood Police Dept?’

In 1992 residents gathered 4500 signatures and the City Council voted 4-0 to put a proposal on the ballot to create the West Hollywood Police Force. Councilmember Paul Koretz abstained. The Los Angeles Riots took place in 1992 and had a dramatic effect on the idea of an Independent West...
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

The boys are (almost) back in town.

Micky’s, the largest dance club in West Hollywood’s Boystown District, and the iconic Revolver video bar are getting set for the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday. The front patio area of Revolver has been removed and is being replaced with a new exterior patio. Electricians were on-site earlier...
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Which new benches and trashcans do you like?

The Public Facilities Commission will get a look at revised options for upgraded street benches and trashcans tonight at their 6:30 p.m. meeting. The new street furniture will be implemented first on Melrose Avenue, but whichever styles of benches and trashcans are selected will ultimately be installed as part of broader streetscape upgrades planned for Almont Drive, La Peer Drive, Robertson Boulevard and Beverly Boulevard.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Fun things to do around L.A. today

9 a.m. HOLLYWOOD – The Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the 60th. anniversary of the Hollywood Walk of Fame by gifting a 100-foot-long mural to. the community. Work on the mural is scheduled to conclude Friday. The official. unveiling is set for June 11 during a private ceremony. The mural,...
MinoritiesPosted by
WEHOville.com

Make a difference by volunteering for LA Pride

Christopher Street West Association Inc (CSW), the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that produces the annual LA Pride celebration, announces sign-up details for Angelenos wishing to participate in the 300+, month long Pride Makes a Difference volunteer in partnership with Big Sunday. Starting today, you can register to donate, volunteer or drop...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Galperin jumps in race for County Supervisor

Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin is the latest candidate to join the race for L.A. County Supervisor, 3rd District. “L.A. is at a turning point,” he said. “We face enormous challenges, but also have great opportunities that must be tackled with guts and vision. It takes leadership and a willingness to fight to deliver a more equitable Los Angeles.”
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Week 5: Robertson Pilot Program still waiting to take-off

Out on Robertson, the much bally-hooed street closure pilot showed little momentum this past weekend. This weeks headliners were: The Abbey and Rachel London, a West Hollywood resident and home based clothing designer. No other West Hollywood businesses participated. Previous non-profits who had taken part in previous weekends Project Angel Food and Black Women Lead did not participate again.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

TreeHouse: A new WeHo landmark takes root

The TreeHouse twinkles in the twilight, its pink canopy towering high over West Hollywood, bringing a surge of new life to a downtrodden block of the city. That’s the dream Faring now has for the demolished corner of Robertson and Santa Monica, the latest in a line of changing designs that the West Hollywood-based developers have submitted to City Hall. If approved, the TreeHouse will be a striking addition to WeHo’s skyline and a potential catalyst for change in the neighborhood.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Public Safety kiosks in Weho’s future?

New funding for “non-sheriff security” may ultimately create a new “safety kiosk” program serving West Hollywood neighborhoods on the Eastside and possibly expanding to Mid-City and Westside areas. Public Safety Director Kristin Cook estimated there might be funding for two separate kiosks within the city’s three main sections — the...
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Rainbow globes for WeHo’s East Side?

The globe lanterns strung over Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood’s Rainbow District may soon be coming to city’s East Side. City Council will decide Monday evening whether to have city staff start seeking proposals for the project, intended to highlight the eastern gateway into WeHo. The original street-lighting design was installed permanently on the West Side in 2019.