Due to Covid-19 JEE (Advance) exam postponed

The coronavirus crisis has been putting off new car launches yet again this year. Many key launches have been delayed and one of them is the much-awaited Hyundai Alcazar. We told you earlier that, Hyundai India was gearing up to launch the new Alcazar in our market on April 29, but with the skyrocketing number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country, the Korean carmaker has postponed the launch date in a bid to avoid any mass gathering for the event. As per our sources, the launch plan has now been deferred even further to June and could also be pushed ahead to July if the number of COVID positive cases continue to spiral on.