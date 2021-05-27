Cancel
Public Health

Due to Covid-19 JEE (Advance) exam postponed

By Sam Vinayak
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) -advance scheduled to be held on July 3 has been postponed due to the prevailing conditions of corona infection in the country. It is organized for admission in some other engineering colleges including the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). An IIT (Kharagpur) official, who is organizing the JEE (Advance) this year, says that the new date will be announced at an appropriate time. Students have to go through JEE (Main) to join JEE (Advanced). IIT Admission to other reputed engineering colleges in the country, except for a few other institutions, is done on the basis of JEE (Main) results. This year JEE (Main) is being conducted four times.

