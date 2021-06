We live in an era where your office is wherever you happen to be––as long as you’ve got a decent Wi-Fi signal. To stay connected anywhere in the world, add a Skyroam Solis Lite Hotspot to your travel kit. It’s tiny, with affordable national and global plans of the monthly or pay-as-you-go variety. On a recent road trip, my wife and I used it to send work emails from our laptops while driving down the highway. And it’s better than a car hotspot plan, because you can take your Wi-Fi where your car can’t go, like a coffee shop, a hotel room, or a park bench.