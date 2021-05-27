Sheetz Pioneered This Popular Convenience Store Feature

No one can argue that Goldfish crackers have some serious selling power. According to Fast Company, Pepperidge Farm started making these after acquiring a mold from a German bakery after World War II that cut bread dough into fish pieces, but truly took the world by storm with the cracker's "Snack that smiles back" ad slogan in 1977. The cracker grew in size and popularity and has spawned a ton of copycat snacks that look to take on the serious flavor packed into each cheesy goldfish. Aldi has now stepped into the ring to challenge Goldfish with their own animal-shaped cheese-flavored snack cracker, and it has people talking.