Hy-Vee Recalls Chicken Taco Kit for Allergy Risk

By Andy, Dakota News Now
 5 days ago
Food allergies can be really serious for some people. That is why a prepackaged meal has been recalled in grocery stores. According to Dakota News Now, Hy-Vee is recalling a chicken street taco kit that was sold in its stores. The kit was supplied by Reser’s Fine Foods and within it is a Chipotle Crema Sauce that contains eggs. However eggs were not listed on the product as an ingredient which would create a serious, or even potentially deadly risk to those with a severe allergy to eggs.

