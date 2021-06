New viruses will not form: treatment is likely to be available between 2022 and 2023. A joint study of Australian and American scientists. Brisbane: After the new antiviral treatment, now 99.9 per cent corona virus will be eradicated from the lungs of the patient. The corona virus causes more damage to human lungs than before, but now an antiviral therapy has been discovered that can eliminate 99.9 percent of the Kovid-19 particles present in the lungs.