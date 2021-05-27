Senate gives final approval to state budget
AUSTIN — With less than a week before the legislature adjourns, the Texas Senate has given final approval the state's two year $248.5 billion budget establishing the state's priorities for education, healthcare, public safety and critical services.As Chair of the Health & Human Services Committee and a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee, State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst was intricately involved in crafting the two year spending bill.www.brenhambanner.com