Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Announces Purchase of St. Louis Facility and Plans to Expand Capacity
Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) (the "Company", "We", "Our" or "Inotiv"), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services, today announced that the Company has completed the purchase of its previously leased St. Louis facility for approximately $4.7 million.