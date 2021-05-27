Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Announces Purchase of St. Louis Facility and Plans to Expand Capacity

Company: The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER),the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, today announced that two of its leading suppliers have expanded their capacity by opening east coast facilities. According to the update, the company’s exclusive arrangements with these manufacturers will alleviate raw material concerns during its east coast expansion. Additionally, to meet anticipated demand, the company intends to add three new strategically located co-packers prior to the end of the third quarter. “As we position ourselves for continued growth, we continue to deploy assets that allow our production to exceed increased demand for Alkaline88(R),” said Ricky Wright, president and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “While much of the industry finds itself squeezed with raw material demands and capacity constraints, we’ve never been stronger. Our foresight to find multiple domestic sources for our raw materials paid dividends last year. Over the last six months, two of our west coast providers have opened operating facilities on the east coast.”