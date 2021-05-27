Enduro Samples 1,277 g/t Silver & 4.51% Copper on Surface at Cuba - Outlines a 1,800m Long Anomaly

Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) (OTC: ARIZF) (“Affinity”) (“the Corporation”) is pleased to report results from the fall exploration program conducted on the Regal Project located approximately 35 km northeast of Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada. Exploration work consisted of 3442.5 m of diamond drilling, supported by a prospecting and mapping program. The drill program resulted in the expansion of the high grade silver vein system first drilled by Affinity in 2019 (“Silver Stoke”), and also intersected multiple mineralized horizons 320 m to the southwest (“Silver Slam”): silver-gold bearing base metal veining, and a zinc rich massive sulphide horizon. These intersections show the potential for gold mineralization on the Regal property in the vicinity of the historical Allco workings. The sulphide mineralization and the structural and lithological setting shows similarities to the Rokmaster Resources Revel Ridge project located 7 km along strike to the northwest. Additionally, surface sampling returned a significant new gold-silver discovery in the northwest portion of the property.