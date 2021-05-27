Enduro Samples 1,277 g/t Silver & 4.51% Copper on Surface at Cuba - Outlines a 1,800m Long Anomaly
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) (OTCQB: ENDMF) (FSE: SOG-FF) ("Enduro Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report a new polymetallic vein system has been identified on the northern end of the Cuba Trend. The vein system, which is now known as Havana is the largest geochemical anomaly along the trend. The area is located approximately 1,500m directly west of the Chachi Central Zone (see news release dated February 18th, 2021). Chachi and Havana (part of the Cuba Trend) are 2 of 4 major systems within the Company's 638 square kilometre Newmont Lake Project situated in the heart of BC's prolific Golden Triangle.www.streetinsider.com