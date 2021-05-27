Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

WATCH: Service dog stolen in North Carolina reunites with owner in Tennessee

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPRw3_0aDECmIe00

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A heartwarming video captured an emotional reunion between a stolen service dog and her owner this week in Tennessee.

According to WLOS and WVLT, Aaron Morris of Waynesville, North Carolina, briefly left his dog, Jolene, inside his car with the engine running Friday as he went inside a Dollar General store in Haywood County. By the time he returned to the parking lot, his Buick Lucerne had vanished – with Jolene, his cellphone and his medication still inside, WLOS reported.

Morris, who said the dog has helped him through mental health struggles, was devastated, according to WVLT. His sister, Ashley Adevai, told WLOS that Morris was offering a $1,000 reward for the dog’s return.

Days later, Jolene turned up in Morristown, Tennessee, about 75 miles away from Waynesville.

“Stray female named Jolene brought in from Springvale Road,” the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society captioned a photo of the dog in a Facebook post Monday. “We have been unable to contact anyone at the number on her tag.”

Although Morris’ phone was still missing, he saw the shelter’s post and picked up Jolene on Wednesday, WLOS reported.

“I got my baby girl back!!!” Morris captioned a Facebook video of the tearful reunion.

The shelter also shared a photo of Jolene happily licking Morris’ face as he held her in his arms.

Detectives continue to investigate the theft and are seeking information about a possible person of interest who was captured on surveillance video, according to WLOS. If you know the person’s identity or whereabouts, call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 828-356-2907.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
38K+
Followers
46K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morristown, TN
Lifestyle
Morristown, TN
Pets & Animals
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
City
Morristown, TN
State
North Carolina State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Morristown, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Dog#Mental Health#Stolen#Tenn#Car Parking#Wlos#Haywood County Sheriff#Cox Media Group#Buick Lucerne#Waynesville#Springvale Road#Stray Female#Hamblen#This Week#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

City of Jacksonville announces 4th of July plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There will now be more places to watch fireworks this 4th of July in Jacksonville. The City of Jacksonville just announced six locations where fireworks will be displayed around the city. Fireworks will be launched at the following locations:. Downtown Jacksonville. St. Johns Town Center. FSCJ North...
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

JSO looking for fraud suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a burglary suspect who is accused of stealing several items from vehicles in the 2800 block of Loran Drive West. JSO says that the suspect took several items from the victim’s cars that included credit cards. The suspect used one...
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

Vigil held for tow-truck driver killed off I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A vigil was held Monday night to honor and remember 30-year-old Carlos Betancourt. A sea of tow trucks, drivers, friends, and family came out to remember Betancourt. A thin yellow line flag flew high for a fallen tow truck driver. “Showing him honor, respect and we will...
Texas StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Texas shooting: 3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Three people died in an apparent murder-suicide at a Texas apartment complex overnight, authorities said. KXAS-TV reported that the deadly shooting occurred shortly after midnight Tuesday at a home in the Life at Westland Estates apartment complex in Fort Worth. Fort Worth police received a report of multiple shots fired during a domestic incident and arrived to find three people dead, according to KDFW-TV.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Tennessee StateCitrus County Chronicle

Tennessee judge releases fugitive accused of burning down Floral City's Sleepy Hollow Resort

Before authorities could return Joseph Bubb to Citrus County for him to face accusations he burnt down a busy Floral City bar and restaurant, a Tennessee judge set him free. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, which has been coordinating Bubb’s extradition from the Carter County Detention Center in Elizabethton, Tennessee, the Floral City 62-year-old was released May 10.
Tennessee Statewivk.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
wcti12.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
Tennessee StatePosted by
1057 News

MAY 16-22, 2021 IS RESCUE SQUAD WEEK IN TENNESSEE

This is Tennessee Rescue Squads Week (May 16-22, 2021) and the state association of rescue squads encourage all citizens to join them in this worthy observance. The members of the 105 squads of the state association of rescue squads tirelessly give of their time and energy in humanitarian efforts and make themselves available every hour of the day, every day of the year to help save lives. The Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads is concerned with accident prevention and works to promote research which will serve to advance techniques of rescue squads and lifesaving work throughout our state.
Tennessee StateMiddletown Press

Nissan begins producing new Pathfinder at Tennessee plant

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Nissan has started producing its new Pathfinder at an assembly plant in Tennessee. A company news release says the first 2022 Pathfinder rolled off the assembly line last week at the facility in Smyrna with nearly 7,000 employees. The Pathfinder has been assembled at the Nissan...