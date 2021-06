During a live interview with BBC Radio 2’s Jo Whiley last Summer, Paul Weller was sharing his anguish of the then live music restrictions. He had a Number One album, On Sunset, and wanted nothing more than to be out there performing it. “For the first time in Forty Three years, I’m unemployed” he quipped. But It wasn’t a quip, he meant it. So rather than ponder the solution, he turned to what has been the ‘biggest friend in my life’: a song.