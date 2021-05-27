Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

BeWhere Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Business Update and Announces Grant of Options

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), a Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) company, is pleased to announce its financial results for three months ended March 31, 2021.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Mobile Applications#Software Applications#Financial Management#Business Management#Operations Management#Financial Technology#Data Management#Bewhere Holdings Inc#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Bewff#The Company Rrb#Co Founder#The Company#Bemini#Miot#Working Capital#110346 716 Net Profit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Markets
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Marketsdallassun.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE: LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ('Liquid Avatar Technologies' or the 'Company'), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company is excited to announce that as of the opening of trading today, the Company's common shares began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol 'LQAVF'. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol LQID.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & Alternative Energy Divisions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the 'Company' or 'AmmPower') is pleased to announce that it has reorganized its business and assets into two distinct corporate divisions: AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & Alternative Energy. The Company believes that this new corporate structure will allow it to better focus on and present the entirety of its asset portfolio and to showcase the rapidly-expanding depth of its business, which remains squarely focussed on the extraction and production of resources and energy to power a greener economy and future.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Green Environmental Technologies Inc. Announces Changes to the Board of Directors, Officers and Major Shareholder

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2021) - Green Environmental Technologies Inc. (the "Company") announces that the new Board of Directors consists of, Mr. Jon Bridgman, a director since November 05, 2008, Mr. Dominique Monardo, appointed May 6, 2021, upon the resignation of Mr. Gene Shelp on May 6, 2021, and Mr. Salvatore Monardo, appointed May 6, 2021, upon the resignation of Mr. Barry Shelp on May 6, 2021.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Disposition of Common Shares of Golden Birch Resources Inc.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Timmins, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - Alan Martin ("Mr. Martin") announced today that he and persons acting jointly or in concert with him disposed of ownership and control of an aggregate of 760,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Golden Birch Resources Inc. (the "Company") through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Disposition"). The consideration received per Common Share under the Disposition was approximately $0.10, for total consideration received of $76,000. The completion of the Disposition, together with other dispositions of Common Shares during the month of May, 2021 made by Alan and persons acting jointly or in concert with him, resulted in a slightly greater than 2.0% decrease in the Common Shares beneficially owned by Alan and persons acting jointly or in concert with him.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Announces Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott as Part of $2.7 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise total gross proceeds of approximately $2.7 million (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of 13,581,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

China Keli Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Shares for Debt Transaction

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (TSXV: ZKL.H) (the "Company" or "China Keli") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,347,826 common shares at $0.23 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). Certain insiders may participate in the Private Placement.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Lakeland Industries to Report Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results and Conduct Conference Call

DECATUR, AL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) (the 'Company' or 'Lakeland'), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare and to first responders on the federal, state and local levels, will release its financial results for the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended April 30, 2021, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, after the closing of the stock market and will conduct a conference call thereafter on the same day at 4:30 p.m. eastern.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$11.58 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report sales of $11.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.70 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $10.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.60 Million

Brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report $27.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.30 million to $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $25.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Nerds On Site Inc. Announces Stock Option Grant To Management

TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE: NERD) (OTCQB: NOSUF) ("NERD" or the "Company"), a mobile IT solutions company servicing Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) marketplaces in Canada and the USA, is pleased to announce that it has issued a total of 4,000,000 options to management, pursuant to its incentive stock option plan (the "Plan"). Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of the Company for $0.15 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan.
Industrydallassun.com

Loop Industries Provides Commercialization Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

CONVERSION OF PILOT PLANT INTO INFINITE LOOP™ DEMONSTRATION AND TRAINING FACILITY. ADVANCED STAGES OF PRE-FEASIBILITY ENGINEERING DESIGN FOR INFINITE LOOP™ COMMERCIAL FACILITIES. SITE PURCHASE IN BÉCANCOUR, QUÉBEC FOR PLANNED INFINITE LOOP™ PROJECT. ADDITIONS TO LEADERSHIP TEAM TO EXECUTE COMMERCIALIZATION PLANS. MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Loop...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

China Education Resources Inc. Reports Q1 2021 Financial Results

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - China Education Resources, Inc. (TSXV: CHN) (OTCQB: CHNUF) ("CER") is an ed-tech company with leading technology of intelligent system and contents. It provides online/offline learning, training courses and social media for teachers, students and education professionals. CER today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. All figures are expressed in U.S. dollars.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Aequus Provides General Update And First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) ("Aequus" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on developing, advancing and promoting differentiated products, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 ("First Quarter 2021") and associated Company developments. Unless otherwise noted, all figures are in Canadian currency.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Naturally Splendid Reports First Quarter Results for 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ('Naturally Splendid', 'NSE' or 'the Company') (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Inner Spirit Holdings Announces Strong First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Highlighted by Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Positive Cash Flow

Sale of Canada's largest single brand network of 92 retail cannabis stores to Sundial Growers for $131 million announced earlier in May. CALGARY, AB, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. ("Inner Spirit" or the "Company") (CSE: ISH) (OTCQB: INSHF), a Canadian company that has established a national network of Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores, today announced it has filed its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and corresponding management's discussion and analysis, as well its amended and restated audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and corresponding management's discussion and analysis. The filings are available for review on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.innerspiritholdings.com. Further information regarding the prior period restatement can be found under the "Prior Period Restatement" section of this news release.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

INDVR Brands Inc. Announces Filling of Annual Financials Statements and Grants Incentive Stock Options

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - INDVR Brands Inc. (CSE: IDVR) (the "Company" or "INDVR Brands" or "INDVR"), a premier cannabis brand, consolidator and edibles retailer, announces it has published its Financial Statements and MD&A for the 12 months ended January 31, 2021. The Financial Statements and accompanying MD&A are available on SEDAR.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. Files First Quarter Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSXV: GFP) ("GreenFirst" or the "Company") today announces the filing of its unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Summary of Preliminary First Quarter Results. The Company reported a net loss attributable to...
IndustryBusiness Insider

Highwood Oil Company Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results Along With Update on Industrial Metals and Mineral Permits

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES/. CALGARY, AB, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Highwood Oil Company Ltd., ("Highwood" or the "Company") (TSXV: HOCL) is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company also announces that its unaudited financial statements and associated Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, can be found at www.sedar.com and www.highwoodoil.com.