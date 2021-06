Article 2wks ago said that Trevor Lawrence would have made $150mil in the 3yrs at Clemson if he was allowed to collect off the upcoming changes. TLaw makes about $15k per tweet now since being drafted. Compare that to what a 5* offensive lineman like Jackson Carmen, then look at what a starter like Nolan Turner or BT Potter will make. There will be such an uneven playing field that there will automatically be animosity among teammates and create polarization that will be hard to manage.