Bloomberg's Apple expert is Mark Gurman and together with Bloomberg, he has started a new weekly email newsletter called Power On that will touch base on various tech topics and the NBA. Gurman says that he has been told that Apple designers and engineers are looking at expanding the size of iPad displays although this would be one to two years away and might not come at all. Gurman is a big believer in larger iPad screen sizes, especially pointing out how a 12.9-inch iPad Pro looks small in comparison with his 16-inch MacBook Pro.