OPINION: Charlotte Needs More Non-Alcoholic Options
Many moons ago when I was newly sober, my poodle Ziggy was recruited for a magazine photoshoot at a new-but-since-closed, dog-friendly, self-pour bar in Plaza Midwood. I brought him to the bar, fully planning on stage-moming from the sidelines, but as it turned out, the photographer also needed humans in the shots. They asked me to be in the photos too, posing with drink in hand. I nervously scanned the list of more than 100 beers on tap for a single non-alcoholic option. Not a one.qcnerve.com