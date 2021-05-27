Prestige Brands (PBH) Announces Agreement to Expand Eye Care Offering with Acquisition of TheraTears
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. ("Prestige" or the "Company") (NYSE: PBH) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a portfolio of over-the-counter consumer brands from specialty pharmaceutical company Akorn Operating Company LLC ("Akorn") for $230 million in cash. The agreement is structured as an asset purchase that delivers anticipated tax benefits of ~$30 million and expected annual EBITDA of ~$20 million equating to a transaction valued at less than 10x pro-forma EBITDA. The transaction is estimated to add annual Revenues, Earnings Per Share and Operating Cash Flow of approximately $60 million, $0.10 and $13 million, respectively.