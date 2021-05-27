Teledyne (TDY) Marine Announces Sale of Two SeaRaptor 6,000m AUVs to Argeo

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.57.