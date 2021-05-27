Teledyne (TDY) Marine Announces Sale of Two SeaRaptor 6,000m AUVs to Argeo
A global leader in the manufacture of Unmanned Maritime Systems, Teledyne Marine Vehicles, a business of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY), today announced that Argeo of Norway, a newly listed company and growing subsea offshore service company, has procured two Teledyne Gavia SeaRaptor 6,000 meter rated Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs). The two SeaRaptor AUVs will contribute to Argeo's growing fleet of AUVs and will enable deep-sea surveys to the benefit of marine industries including offshore wind, aquaculture, deepsea minerals, and offshore oil & gas.www.streetinsider.com