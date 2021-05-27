IAATO Welcomes New Executive Committee Chair

Howard Popoola from The Kroger Company Will Join Roy Kirby at Mondelēz International as the SteerCo Leads. Tom Wiester from Starbucks Coffee Company Becomes New Vice Co-Chair. PARIS, May 25, 2021 /3BL Media/ – The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI; the Coalition), The Consumer Goods Forum’s Coalition of Action on food safety, is pleased to announce the appointment of the new Steering Committee Co-Chair and Vice Co-Chair, representing retail members of the Coalition. Howard Popoola, Vice President – Corporate Food Technology and Regulatory Compliance at The Kroger Company is appointed the new retail Co-Chair, while Tom Wiester, VP, Global Food Safety & Science Affairs at Starbucks Coffee Company, becomes the new Vice Co-Chair. The pair join Roy Kirby, Global Director – Microbiology, Food Safety and Toxicology, Mondelēz International, and Monique Pellegrino, Chief Food Safety Officer, Danone, who are the manufacturing Co-Chair and Vice Co-Chair, respectively. The new appointments were ratified during the GFSI Steering Committee earlier this month.