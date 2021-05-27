Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

U.N. launches investigation into whether Israel, Hamas committed crimes

By Stephanie Nebehay
Metro International
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) -The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed on Thursday to launch an international investigation into alleged crimes committed during the 11-day conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza. The independent investigation will have a broad mandate to look into all alleged violations, not just in...

www.metro.us
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Bachelet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Un#War Crimes#Palestinians#U N#Reuters#Islamist#European#Israelis#Muslims#Jews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
Palestine
News Break
United Nations
Related
ProtestsUS News and World Report

Palestinian Mourners Call for Change at Funeral of Abbas Critic

HEBRON, West Bank (Reuters) -Palestinian mourners called on Friday for a change of government as they marched through Hebron for the funeral of one of President Mahmoud Abbas's most prominent critics, who died after being arrested by security forces. Thousands of people accompanied Nizar Banat's coffin through the streets of...
Middle EastDaily Beast

Israel Is Sending Robots With Machine Guns to the Gaza Border

Gaza is often described as the world’s largest open-air prison. Over two million people inhabit the tiny coastal strip, and they must endure a 70 percent unemployment rate; frequent shortages of medical supplies, fuel and clean water; constant power outages; and the fundamentalist governance of the extremist group Hamas. Add to that the Israeli air strikes that knocked down multiple high-rise residential buildings in a war last May—the third war since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007.
Middle Eastkfgo.com

Critic of Abbas dies in Palestinian custody, U.N. demands investigation

HEBRON, West Bank (Reuters) – A Palestinian parliamentary candidate who criticised the internationally-backed Palestinian Authority died on Thursday after being arrested by PA security forces, drawing international demands for an investigation. According to a relative, Nizar Banat was beaten as he was taken away by Palestinian security forces in Hebron...
Middle Easteastlothiancourier.com

Critic of Palestinian government dies during arrest

An outspoken critic of the Palestinian government who had intended to run in parliamentary elections before they were cancelled earlier this year died while being arrested by Palestinian forces, officials have said. Nizar Banat was a harsh critic of the Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank,...
AdvocacyThe Guardian

Amnesty: ‘catalogue of violations’ by Israeli police against Palestinians

The latest flare-up of violence in the Gaza Strip has been accompanied by a “catalogue of violations” committed by Israeli police against Palestinians in Israel and occupied East Jerusalem, according to research from Amnesty International. Arab citizens of Israel have been subjected to unlawful force from officers during peaceful demonstrations,...
Middle EastPosted by
Axios

Gaza ceasefire under strain as Israel and Hamas feud over rebuilding

The indirect talks between Israel and Hamas to stabilize the ceasefire in Gaza and begin the reconstruction process have made little progress, raising concerns of renewed violence. State of play: Five weeks on from the ceasefire, Israel is threatening to hold up the reconstruction process, and Hamas this week rejected...
Middle EastJewish Ledger

Poll: Majority of Palestinians support Hamas, not Palestinian Authority

(JNS) Palestinian attitudes have undergone a “paradigm shift” in favor of Hamas, according to a new study. The survey, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, found that 53 percent of Palestinians now agree with the statement “Hamas is most deserving of representing and leading the Palestinian people,” versus only 14 percent who say the same of Fatah, led by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. The poll was conducted in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip between June 9-12. Sample size was 1,200 adults interviewed face-to-face in 120 random locations. The margin of error was given as 3 percent. The study also found the “overwhelming majority of Palestinians” (77 percent) believe that Hamas won the recent conflict with Israel. Eighteen percent said neither side won and two percent said both won. Only one percent believed Israel had emerged the victor. The vast majority, 94 percent, said they were proud of the Gaza Strip’s performance during the May conflict, with 39 percent explaining they were proud because Gaza had delivered a strike in defense of Jerusalem and exposed the weakness of the Israeli army.
Social SecurityThe Jewish Press

Report: Israeli Social Security Branch in Jerusalem’s Shimon HaTzadik (Sheikh Jarrah) Serves Arabs Only

The National Insurance Institute (Social Security) branch serving the residents of the neighborhood of Shimon HaTzadik, on the outskirts of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, has banned Jews from receiving service there and is admitting only Arab residents, Army Radio reported Tuesday morning (ברקע המתיחות בירושלים: השירות בסניף ביטוח לאומי במזרח העיר הותנה בלאום). The staff at this branch of the Israeli government, in the Israeli capital, was instructed to serve only Arabs, according to a local Arab resident.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Hamas Leader in Gaza Demands Immediate Transfer of Qatari Cash

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar raised demands for the immediate transfer of Qatari cash to the Gaza Strip, threatening an escalation if that failed to happen, Kan news reported on Monday evening. Sinwar reportedly made the comments during a meeting on Monday with the U.N. Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland...
Middle EastYNET News

Hamas, UN meeting on ceasefire with Israel falls through

The leadership of the Hamas terrorist group met in the Gaza Strip on Monday to consolidate a ceasefire agreement with Israel but failed to reach an understanding. The parties met in order to prevent last month's conflict between the Jewish State and Gaza’s terrorist factions from rekindling, but Israel refused to comply with any of Hamas' demands.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

‘Hello! This is Israeli intelligence’: The text message igniting fears of a crackdown when Gaza war ends

A text message from a local number flashed up on Omar’s* phone claiming to be Israeli intelligence informing him he would soon be arrested.The young Palestinian had been asked to volunteer as a medic at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound as larger than normal crowds of worshippers were expected during the holy month of Ramadan.But the simmering tensions which has gripped the contested city reached boiling last week, amid scenes of Israeli forces repeatedly storming the mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, with stun grenades and teargas. Outside Palestinian protesters threw back rocks and bottles.It sparked international outcry and the militant...
Middle EastYNET News

Bennett to Hamas: Israel's patience has run out

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned Hamas on Sunday that Israel's patience "has run out," and that it will not tolerate "any more violence" of any kind from the Gaza-based terror group, a month after the end of the latest round of fighting between the two sides. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook...
MilitaryDaily Republic

Israel attacks targets in Gaza after Hamas sends incendiary balloons

JERUSALEM — Israeli fighter jets have targeted sites belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip for the second time in two days. The Israeli military tweeted on Thursday night that the bombardments of military compounds and a rocket launch site belonging to the strip’s ruling Islamist Hamas were in response to incendiary balloons sent from the coastal enclave into Israeli territory.