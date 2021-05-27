Three Cheese Garlic Pull Apart Bread Recipe

We wait impatiently for native tomatoes to ripen, but you can get a head start with cocktail tomatoes. They're larger than cherry or grape tomatoes, with a little extra sweetness; they measure about 1 1/4 inches across and they're grown and ripened in clusters on the vine. For this tomato galette -- essentially an open-faced savory tart -- salt the tomatoes first to release their juices, then pat them dry with paper towels. Perch them cut sides up on a bed of goat cheese and Parmesan. When the galette emerges from the oven, the tomatoes will retain their juices, but the bottom crust will not be soggy. A classic galette is made by rolling dough into a round, filling all but a wide rim around the edge, and folding the rim of dough onto the filling so it pleats onto itself. The dough here is made in a food processor and combines whole-wheat and all-purpose flour with plenty of butter. Be sure the butter is cold when you whir it. The dough is ready when it forms large clumps; it comes together on the counter when you shape it into a flat disk. Before sending it to the refrigerator to rest, one neat trick is to take a rolling pin and roll over the shaped disk. This makes it easier when it's time to roll out the dough. Layer fresh thyme inside and on top of the tart for an aromatic boost.