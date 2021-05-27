Three Cheese Garlic Pull Apart Bread Recipe

Caciocavallo is a formaggio a pasta filata, or stretched-curd cheese, and part of the family that includes mozzarella, scamorza, provolone and halloumi. To make it, cow’s milk curds are kneaded and stretched by hand in hot water until they look like a fabulously long scarf of white putty. The process at this point, by the way, is almost exactly the same as that of mozzarella, for which the lengths are squeezed into balloon-like balls and mozzate (cut). However, for caciocavallo, the stretched lengths are rolled into balls, then soaked in brine before being bound with rope in pairs, neck to neck, and hung to mature a cavallo, or straddled over a beam or pole. Some say this position provides the name, but there are several other legends.