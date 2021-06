BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is set to print its first-quarter 2021 earnings later on June 23 and traders may be looking to run the price of its stock up into the event. The Reddit community, led by WallStreetBets although many are now using the subreddit Superstonk, targeted BlackBerry’s stock in January, along with GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), in an epic short squeeze. The short squeeze caused BlackBerry’s stock to skyrocket 288% over the course of nine days, peaking at $28.77 on Jan. 27 before plummeting 63% over the following four days.