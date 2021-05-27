Cancel
ONE Gas (OGS) President and Chief Executive Officer announces Retirement

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On May 25, 2021, ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) announced via a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission the retirement of its president and chief executive officer, Pierce H Norton II, effective June 27, 2021. Commensurate with Mr. Norton's retirement date, he will also resign as a director of the ONE Gas Board of Directors. Mr. Norton has accepted the role of president and chief executive officer of ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) effective on June 28, 2021.

www.streetinsider.com
