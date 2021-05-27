Cancel
Baseball

Tecolotes secure series victory vs. Sultanes de Monterrey

By Garrett Kroeger
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tecolotes Dos Laredos secured their first series win of the season as they defeated the Sultanes de Monterrey on Wednesday. After being swept by the Toros de Tijuana in a three-game series to open the year, the Tecolotes have found a nice groove at the plate as they defeated the Sultanes 14-2 for their second victory of the season.

Paulo Orlando
Greg Mahle
