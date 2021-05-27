Biden to push $6 trillion U.S. budget for next fiscal year – NYT

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the Biden-Harris Administration’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022:. "The President’s budget released today represents a substantial investment in the American people, our economic competitiveness, our national security, and our effort to secure justice and equality for all. It would fund major initiatives outlined by President Biden to rebuild and expand America's infrastructure and create millions of good jobs. It would also provide help for families struggling to afford child care and housing, all while making it easier for Americans to access higher education and skills training. Moreover, it recognizes the essential role that tackling climate change will have in growing our economy and making our country and our planet safer and healthier for future generations. In short, the President's budget aims to marshal the resources of our country toward the critical goal of making our economy work for every American.