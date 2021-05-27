Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden to push $6 trillion U.S. budget for next fiscal year – NYT

By David Morgan
Metro International
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden will seek $6 trillion in U.S. federal spending for the 2022 fiscal year, rising to $8.2 trillion by 2031, the New York Times reported on Thursday, a day before the White House is expected to unveil its budget proposal. Citing documents it had obtained,...

www.metro.us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Nyt#Budget Deficits#Fiscal Year#Budget Spending#Government Spending#Public Spending#Federal Taxes#Nyt#Reuters#The New York Times#The White House#Democratic#Republicans#Democrats#U S Senate#Medicaid#U S Federal Spending#President Joe Biden#Spending Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Businesskjan.com

Grassley blasts $6T Biden budget as ‘reckless’ with a ‘slate of new taxes’

(Radio Iowa) – Republican U-S Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa is blasting Democratic President Joe Biden’s six-trillion dollar budget proposal, which was unveiled on Friday afternoon. Grassley calls the budget “reckless” and the timing “one of the oldest tricks in the book,” suggesting the administration was hoping no one would notice, heading into a three-day holiday weekend. “Biden’s budget would shatter previous records for spending and debt,” Grassley says. “Under his plan, debt would reach 117% of gross national product. That’s well beyond World War Two levels, even adjusted for inflation.”
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Biden, GOP Senator to Meet as Infrastructure Deadline Looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Deadline looming, President Joe Biden is set to meet Wednesday with the top Senate Republican negotiator on infrastructure as the administration signals time is running out to strike a bipartisan deal on the White House's big investment proposal and top legislative priority. The president is looking forward...
Presidential Electionbloombergtax.com

HILL TAX BRIEFING: Biden Details Tax, Government Funding Plans

President Joe Biden’s proposed tax increases could bring in more than $3 trillion over a decade, a critical source of funding for his broader economic agenda. The Green Book, released Friday for the first time since the Obama administration, captures the revenue impacts of Biden’s proposals, including a global minimum tax and the reining in of stepped-up basis and carried interest.
Congress & CourtsTulsa World

D.C. Digest: Congressman Tom Cole blasts Biden budget proposal

“Outrageous”: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, a senior Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, blasted President Joe Biden’s $6 trillion budget proposal as “utterly outrageous and unrealistic.”. “The last thing America needs is President Biden’s proposed tax-and-spend monstrosity,” said Cole. “Rather than proposing trillions in spending on non-pandemic related programs...
Alabama Statealreporter.com

Alabama GOP members of Congress criticize Biden’s budget proposal

Alabama Republican Senator Richard Shelby, as well as Alabama Republican Congressmen Gary Palmer, Robert Aderholt and Jerry Carl all released statements critical of President Joe Biden’s fiscal year 2022 $6 trillion budget request. “President Biden’s FY22 budget request is a blueprint for the higher taxes, excessive spending, and disproportionate funding...
U.S. Politicsmajorityleader.gov

Hoyer Statement on the Biden-Harris Administration’s Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Proposal

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the Biden-Harris Administration’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022:. "The President’s budget released today represents a substantial investment in the American people, our economic competitiveness, our national security, and our effort to secure justice and equality for all. It would fund major initiatives outlined by President Biden to rebuild and expand America's infrastructure and create millions of good jobs. It would also provide help for families struggling to afford child care and housing, all while making it easier for Americans to access higher education and skills training. Moreover, it recognizes the essential role that tackling climate change will have in growing our economy and making our country and our planet safer and healthier for future generations. In short, the President's budget aims to marshal the resources of our country toward the critical goal of making our economy work for every American.
Businessinvesting.com

Yellen says Biden budget to push U.S. debt higher, not inflation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that President Joe Biden's fiscal 2022 budget plan will push U.S. debt above the size of the U.S. economy, but will not contribute to inflationary pressures, which she views as temporary. Yellen told a U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations subcommittee...
POTUSCNN

For Biden, the White House is 'a Monday-through-Friday kind of place'

(CNN) — Beginning in 1973, when he was a United States Senator from Delaware, Joe Biden had a ritual: nearly every evening he would hop a train back to Wilmington after his work day on Capitol Hill, spending most nights and weekends at the place he considered home, 100 miles from Washington.