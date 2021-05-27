Number 1 running back? If I were a man betting on

Prentice Guatt (1956-1959) Prentice Guatt was more than just a great running back. Oklahoma’s No. 38 was the first Black athlete to earn a football scholarship at the University of Oklahoma, breaking the color barrier for the Sooners. Before arriving at OU, Guatt was the first Black player to play in the All-State game, where he won the game’s MVP representing Oklahoma City’s Douglass High School. A symbol of progress on and off the field, Guatt earned every bit of his scholarship rushing for 1,395 yards and seven touchdowns in 1958 and 1959 while averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He earned All-Big Eight honors both years and was an Academic All-America team in 1959. Guatt was also named the Orange Bowl MVP in 1959, his last game as a Sooner before a seven year NFL career. After his career on the field ended, Guatt pursued a Ph.D. in psychology at Missouri while helping coach the Tigers. Since 1999, the academic center at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium has bore the name of Guatt, and Guatt was given an honorary doctorate from OU in 2003.