Lubbock and much of the region have a heightened risk for severe weather, including the possibility of large hail and tornadoes, later Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center put a red bullseye over Lubbock and portions of the South Plains extending into the Rolling Plains and Big Country region, placing the area in a level 4 out of 5 "moderate risk" for severe weather Monday afternoon and evening. The remainder of the South Plains, most of the Panhandle and North Central Texas are under an "enhanced risk" - level 3 out of 5 - for the day.