We have seen a total of zero spy shots depicting the next-generation Audi A4 and yet there have been quite a few interesting reports about the B10-generation model. For starters, it is believed the Four Rings company was tempted to demote the A4 to the MQB platform in a move that would've pleased the bean counters as the switch from MLB would have saved roughly $1 billion. However, that's not going to happen.