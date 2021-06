One of my worst fear is leaving my phone in a cab or rickshaw. It’s honestly a traumatic experience that all of us have gone through at least once. I vividly remember the day I lost my phone after dropping it in a rickshaw. Even though I managed to track it down, it gave me a good scare. I got lucky though. Most of the times, if you leave your phone somewhere it’s as good as gone. Today though, we are talking about a woman in London who probably was the luckiest you can get in this situation. You see, an Uber driver returned her lost phone to her eight months after she left it in his cab. Who said all strangers are dangers?