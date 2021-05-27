Cancel
Polestar Rolls Out Mobile Servicing Program In The U.S.

Carscoops
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolestar has launched a mobile service program in the United States that could prove particularly useful for owners who don’t live near an authorized service point. The program will see a Polestar technician visit a customer’s location to perform a host of different procedures, including various software updates and minor repairs. When used in conjunction with over-the-air updates, Polestar says customers will rarely need to send their car in for a major service during their ownership.

News Break
Technology
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Cars
Related
Santa Rosa, CAwinebusiness.com

Mavrik Celebrates 15 Years of Custom Mobile Services

Santa Rosa, CA. Mavrik celebrates 15 years of customized solutions and mobile service. “Before starting Mavrik, we committed ourselves to creating only solutions that were tangibly superior in some aspect,” said Bob Kreisher, Director of Research and Development. “We have always been determined not to be just another mobile service provider.”
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

Amazon to roll out health, wellness program to all US employees by 2022

Amazon will launch WorkingWell, a program that gives employees physical, mental and nutritional support, across its entire U.S. operations network by the end of 2021, according to a May 17 CNBC report. The wide-scale rollout is part of Amazon's efforts to cut workplace injury and illness rates by 50 percent...
Cell Phonesdatasciencecentral.com

Mobile GPS Warning - Be Wary of Cracked Software Program

GENERAL PRACTITIONERS navigational systems appear to be part of the "in" thing nowadays. This is even more evident with the appearance of cost-effective mobile GENERAL PRACTITIONER gadgets which you can buy for less than a hundred dollars. The only problem with an economical price is that it comes with a "reward" - the possibility of using a fractured software application.
BusinessLogistics Management

UPS rolls out new cold chain services

Atlanta-based UPS announced this week it has rolled out a new vertical within its pharmaceutical offerings, with the formation of its new UPS Cold Chain Solutions services, which it described as a suite of cold chain technologies, best-in-class capabilities, as well as new and expanded global facilities that offer complete end-to-end temperature-controlled logistics services.
Trafficajudaily.com

Kakao's mobility service launches digital gift train ticket service

SEOUL -- Kakao Mobility, the mobility service wing of South Korea's web service giant Kakao, has launched a digital gift ticket service for trains. The service targets customers who wish to make train ticket reservations for their family members. Previously, a third-party train ticket reservation app only allowed users to...
Worldthefastmode.com

Ooredoo Business Rolls Out VoWiFi Service in Kuwait

Ooredoo Business last week announced its support to the Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi), a free service for all Ooredoo Kuwait customers with prepaid and postpaid voice plans, enabling them to make calls over a Wi-Fi connection and send short text messages. VoWiFi will help solving weak smartphone signals and dropped...
Energy Industrynewsofbahrain.com

EWA rolls out video communication service

Electricity and Water Authority announced launching a new set of visual services for subscribers to overcome the challenges posed by the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The services, using Skiplino, open a direct visual link with EWA employers, bypassing service centres. The services also cater to those who are hard-of-hearing. Wael bin...
Sarasota County, FLscgov.net

SCAT launches Mobility on Demand service June 5

SARASOTA COUNTY - Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) will launch the new mobility service plan June 5, eliminating and modifying fixed routes that are underperforming, improving schedule performance, and expanding curb-to-curb service. Called "OnDemand by Sarasota County," it will serve four specialized zones and operate much like ride sharing services...
Oklahoma City, OKJournal Record

Mobile wellness units accelerate service delivery

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fleet of “mobile wellness units” will be deployed statewide to steer public health services to Oklahomans and help the state to turn the corner of the COVID-19 pandemic. “More than ever, we recognize the barriers many Oklahomans face with transportation, time, and technology when it comes...
Boston Business Journal

Mobile addiction-recovery company expands services

Founded with a mission to target the opioid crisis in the U.S., a local mobile health company has expanded its technology to battle against alcohol and tobacco addiction. DynamiCare, an Inno 2019 “50 on Fire” winner, has released data showing that its recovery platform can increase quit rates two-three times more than average recovery systems for drugs, alcohol and tobacco.
Cell Phonespassengerterminaltoday.com

London Luton rolls out new digital services

London Luton Airport (LLA) has announced a range of new digital services it hopes will further improve the passenger experience as travelers return to the airport. The services include the introduction of unlimited 10mb/s wi-fi across the terminal building; the creation of LLA Market Place, which enables passengers to pre-order food and drink contact-free; and an airport-first offer of portable mobile chargers that can be rented for the duration of a trip. Digital kiosks have also been introduced to help passengers navigate the airport and locate shops, restaurants and services.
Technologythefabricator.com

Daimler Buses rolls out a mobile additive manufacturing service center

Daimler Buses and OMNIplus, Daimler’s service brand for repairs, maintenance, and parts, have installed a shipping container filled with 3D printing equipment at the BusWorld Home service center in Hamburg, Germany. The aim of the pilot program is to decentralize parts production and, thereby, shorten delivery times. Contributing to shorter...
Oakland, CAFireRescue1

Unpacking mobile integrated healthcare in the fire and emergency services

Chief Bashoor looks at how fire departments can integrate MIH approaches — In this episode of the Side Alpha Podcast, Chief Marc Bashoor discusses a hot topic in the fire and emergency services -- the increased focus on mobile integrated healthcare. Chief Bashoor explores how the city of Oakland, California, is integrating MIH into its service delivery, and calls on fire service leaders to explore MIH options.
Carsfleetequipmentmag.com

Hyundai Translead announces Preferred Service Provider maintenance program

Hyundai Translead has announced the Preferred Service Provider (PSP) program, designed to provide customers with a network of qualified technicians at authorized service facilities in North America. Hyundai Translead says this program provides its customers the best possible maintenance service for their equipment. With more than 130 locations nationwide, the...
Carsstatista.com

The U.S. Car Models Most Impacted By The Microchip Shortage

Hundreds of thousands of vehicles have been taken out of production in North America due to an ongoing microchip shortage. Vital for everything from a vehicle's onboard computer and infotainment system to important safety features like anti-lock breaks and stability control, the chips have been in short supply around the world for months. Many factors contributed to the shortage such as a fire at an automotive chip plant in Japan, tighter supply chains after the Ever Given grounding in the Suez Canal, as well as a lack of oil for the plastic used in chips due to the big freeze in Texas. The pandemic of course also played a roll with many automakers cancelling orders due to slacking demand for vehicles, a decision they are now regretting as the market recovers.
pymnts

Walmart Rolls Out Tire Buying eCommerce Program

Walmart has rolled out a new way for customers to buy tires, according to a company news release. With the new system, customers will now be able to search for tires that are a match for the year, make and model of their vehicle on Walmart’s website or app, the release stated. Then they can make an appointment to get them installed at a local Walmart Auto Care Center by selecting “Pickup” at the checkout. They’ll have the option to track the service and get notifications about various steps of the process.
Motorious

Toyota Sidesteps Chip Shortage

Instead of getting walloped like its peers, Toyota in North America seems to have completely sidestepped the chip shortage for now. Since late 2020, automakers have been trimming back production, even shuttering entire factories for weeks at a time, all thanks to a global shortage of semiconductor chips. And each time industry analysts try forecasting the end of the shortage, it seems to be pushed out even further, with the some of the latest reports stating it might last until spring of 2022.