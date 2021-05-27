Polestar Rolls Out Mobile Servicing Program In The U.S.
Polestar has launched a mobile service program in the United States that could prove particularly useful for owners who don’t live near an authorized service point. The program will see a Polestar technician visit a customer’s location to perform a host of different procedures, including various software updates and minor repairs. When used in conjunction with over-the-air updates, Polestar says customers will rarely need to send their car in for a major service during their ownership.www.carscoops.com