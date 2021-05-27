Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Working 9-to-3: Addressing the social determinants of aging

By Karl Ulfers
MedCity News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the number of Americans fully vaccinated against Covid-19 grows daily, the collective feeling of liberation is emerging as the next chapter in our national pandemic story. “I can see people,” declares what we have been deprived of and want to receive — the nourishment of human interaction. However, though our doors are beginning to open, for millions of older adults living alone in their homes, social isolation preceded the crisis and will remain even as the general population’s health is restored and restrictions are lifted. Older people have felt the chill of Covid separation with a particular anguish, knowing that the enduring state of isolation won’t be eradicated by a vaccine.

medcitynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To 3#Home Care#Baby Boomers#Social Isolation#Social Care#Mental Health Care#Human Interaction#Health Care Technology#Americans#Covid#Cms#Medicare Advantage#Population#Long Term Care Facilities#Older Adults#Food Insecurity#Adequate Caregiving#Modern Life#Social Engagement#Shared Caregiving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Mental Healthehrintelligence.com

Addressing an Overlooked Population: Creating a Remote Patient Monitoring Program that Supports Behavioral Health and Social Determinants of Health

The pandemic has both exacerbated and brought to light the urgent need to support patients facing behavioral health and social determinants needs. While virtual care solutions such as remote patient monitoring have been deployed to support patients with physical health conditions, such as diabetes and heart failure, there is no solution that collects qualitative data to support mental health and social determinants. This white paper will explore how a new type of remote monitoring, one that doesn't use devices, can support patients with depression, anxiety, substance abuse, as well as social determinants, while reducing stigma for disclosing such needs.
Healthmhealthintelligence.com

Increase Value-Based Payments by tracking Social Determinants of Health

There is a growing recognition that medical care alone cannot address everything that actually makes us sick. Programs outside the realm of hospitals or payers are mostly responsible for assisting patients with nutrition, housing, transportation, and other essentials of daily life. However, we must also remain focused on the social...
Healthversanthealth.com

Eye Health & Population Health: The Role of Social Determinants in Vision Care

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted inequities and disparities in our healthcare system, with social determinants of health (SDOH), or the conditions in the environment in which people live, having a considerable correlation with COVID-19 outcomes. SDOH often refers to the availability of resources, such as housing, education, diet and employment, among other factors, which can affect health outcomes and access to care when not properly addressed.
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Social Determinants of Health Linked to Congenital Heart Disease

- Social determinants of health, including geography and race and ethnicity, have an impact on prenatal detection (PND) of two of the most common congenital heart diseases (CHDs), a new study published in the American Heart Association’s Circulation journal reveals. Prenatal detection or diagnosis of congenital heart diseases like hypoplastic...
Health ServicesGovExec.com

Long Term Care Insurance and the Pandemic Age

The covid-19 pandemic has shone a spotlight on long-term care in the United States. According to data compiled by The Atlantic’s Covid Tracking Project, about 8% of people who live in long-term-care facilities in the United States have died of covid-19—nearly 1 in 12. For nursing homes alone, the figure is nearly 1 in 10. That’s approximately 175,000 lives lost. Although less than 1% of the population lives in long term care facilities, this group represents 34% of covid deaths.
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Social Determinants of Health Tied to Premature Stroke Mortality

Socioeconomics, access to health care, environmental factors, and other social determinants of health may be linked to premature stroke mortality, according to a recent study from JAMA Network Open. The study suggests a need to tailor health care strategies at the county-level in order to identify and provide care for counties with the highest risk of premature stroke mortality.
Relationshipsajmc.com

Addressing Job Turnover in Women, How to Accommodate Working Moms

Priya Rajendran, BS, founder and CEO of S’moresUp and director of Product Strategy and Connected Experiences at Ford Motor Company, discusses employers’ efforts to support working moms. As COVID-19 has increased the workload for working moms who are now tasked with a greater caregiving role, employers have either implemented or...
Chicago, ILPosted by
HIT Consultant

Humana Taps NowPow to Address Social Needs Medicare & Medicaid Members in Chicago

– Humana Inc., today announced it is partnering with NowPow to improve the health of communities across Chicago by identifying and addressing root causes of poor health. – As part of the partnership, Humana will leverage NowPow’s personalized community referral platform to help extend the digital infrastructure for its population health strategy supporting Humana Medicaid and Medicare members in Chicago. This effort aims to improve members’ health by meeting needs like food insecurity, loneliness and social isolation, and transportation.
Mental Healthhbr.org

Back to Work: Post-Covid Social Anxiety

How to reframe social anxiety and succeed at work amid the great reopening. As offices in the U.S. begin reopening after more than a year, many people – especially those of us with social anxiety – are feeling uneasy about the return to so-called “normal.”. Host Morra Aarons-Mele speaks with...
Health ServicesReading Eagle

Self-determination is changing elderly and disability care in the age of COVID-19 (copy)

The threat of COVID-19 in nursing homes and assisted living facilities has led elderly individuals and people with disabilities or underlying health conditions to seek safer administration of their care. For some, the most desirable place to receive ongoing services is in their own homes. According to the CDC, in the age of COVID-19, your home is the safest place to be. Why then should care be any different?
Mental HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

As Older Adults Reel From COVID Isolation, SCAN Health Plan Launches One-of-a-Kind Togetherness Program

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2021-- Recognizing the effects of widespread social isolation among seniors brought on by the COVID pandemic, SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, is launching a unique Togetherness Program aimed at reducing loneliness. Unlike other programs, SCAN’s will rely on senior to senior interactions to reduce isolation among SCAN’s membership.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Dynamics of COVID-19 Mortality and Social Determinants of Health: A Spatiotemporal Analysis of Exceedance Probabilities

Ann Epidemiol. 2021 May 25:S1047-2797(21)00089-2. doi: 10.1016/j.annepidem.2021.05.006. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To determine the association of social factors with Covid-19 mortality and identify high-risk clusters. METHODS: Data on Covid-19 deaths across 3,108 contiguous U.S. counties from the Johns Hopkins University and social determinants of health (SDoH) data from the...
Public HealthMedscape News

A Framework for Mobilizing Health Care to Respond to the Community Within the COVID-19 Pandemic

Fayron Epps, PhD, RN; Zanthia Wiley, MD; Larissa J. Teunis, MPA; Theodore M. Johnson II, MD, MPH; Rachel E. Patzer, PhD, MPH; Igho Ofotokun, MD, MSc; Nicole Franks, MD. Cultural mistrust of government with regard to health issues has pressed the need to engage trusted community leaders with influence and reach in disproportionately affected communities to ensure that essential public health activities related to COVID-19 occur among populations experiencing disproportionate impact from the pandemic. In April of 2020, a Georgia-based integrated academic health care system created a Community Outreach and Health Disparities Collaborative to unite trusted community leaders from faith-based, civic, and health-sector organizations to work with the health system and Emory University to develop tailored approaches and mobilize support within the context of the communities' cultural and individual needs to reduce the burden of COVID-19. We describe the framework used to join health care and academic collaborators with community partners to mobilize efforts to address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic minority groups. The framework outlines a series of steps taken that led to a community-driven collaboration designed to engage local influential community leaders as partners in improving access to care for disproportionately affected communities, collaborations that could be replicated by other large health care systems. This framework can also be applied to other chronic diseases or future public health emergencies to improve communication, education, and health care access for communities experiencing disproportionate impact.
Mental Healthbenefitnews.com

COVID mental health is a disaster for Gen Z and millennial employees

The multi-generational workplace has a major gulf to overcome when it comes to supporting the mental health of their workers. Gen Z and millennial employees have been struggling more with their mental health than older generations during the pandemic. The Standard found that 71% of Gen Z and 59% of millennial employees have reported a mental health issue during the pandemic, compared to 36% of Gen X and 22% of baby boomers.
Health Servicesupenn.edu

Nursing home staffing during the pandemic

More than any other sector in health care, nursing homes have suffered during the pandemic. Nursing home residents and staff account for 34% of all COVID-19 deaths, though they make up less than 1% of the population. As a result of COVID-19-related concerns, the number of Americans living in nursing home has dropped by more than 10%. The result is an unprecedented financial crisis for the industry, with nursing homes closing their doors, some laying off their employees, and others being unable to safely staff their facilities.
Immigrationuiowa.edu

CEU: Social Work Practice with Refugees & Immigrants

Students who wish to take this course for academic credit should contact Kate Kemp in the School of Social Work: kate-kemp@uiowa.edu. ($40 for School of Social Work Adjuncts, Field Instructors and Practicum Coordinators) There will be a 30-minute lunch break each day. Participants should bring their own lunch. This 2-day...
Health ServicesThe Guardian

Covid isolation rule for care homes is ‘false imprisonment risk’

Covid quarantine rules risk falsely imprisoning care home residents, campaigners for families claimed in a new move to take the Department of Health and Social Care to court. A requirement for new care home residents to self-isolate for two weeks, as well as after an overnight stay away or spell in hospital, is being challenged by John’s Campaign, which claims the policy causes “heartbreak and pain”.
Career Development & AdviceObserver-Reporter

Be a Part of Something Bigger: Work in Aging Services

During this uncertain time, you may be thinking about how to use your talents to serve others in a fulfilling career. Many people are seeking work that is rewarding, and there are plenty of options if you’re motivated by work that makes a real difference. However, deciding what the best career path is for you requires some thoughtful research and reflection.